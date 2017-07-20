Duggar Family News: Jinger And Jeremy Vuolo’s Modest, Affordable New Home Screams Independence [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Simon Alvarez and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

As revealed in the recently aired episode of Counting On, Jinger Duggar and husband Jeremy Vuolo have recently purchased a home of their own. Quite unlike her other siblings, however, Jinger opted to buy a house in Laredo, Texas, significantly far away from her family in Arkansas. With details about the Vuolos’ new place emerging in Duggar fan forums, it almost seems that the newlywed couple is asserting their independence from Jinger’s conservative family.

Before the Duggars became a household name due to their reality TV series 19 Kids and Counting, patriarch Jim Bob was already a pretty accomplished real estate agent in Arkansas. Thus, it only made sense that when some of the children bought their own houses, Jim Bob was involved in the search and purchase of their properties. This does not seem to be the case with Jinger and her husband, however.

The address of Jinger’s new place has not been revealed by the couple to date, but an image of the young pair standing in front of their new home has emerged online. The image, which was shared on the Free Jinger forums, seemed to indicate that the property is found in the suburbs of Laredo, Texas. The couple’s photo in front of their new home could be viewed here.

Considering Jinger Duggar’s strong social media following, many have searched the Laredo real estate listings to see any houses that could match the home that was featured in the couple’s picture. With much research, members of the Free Jinger forums seem to have succeeded, finding a real estate listing in the Laredo area that bears a striking resemblance to the home featured in the couple’s photograph. The property, which is a four-bedroom, two-bathroom, 1,513 square foot home, was priced in the Laredo listings at around $185,000.

The price and location of Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo’s possible new home has managed to get many fans and followers of the Duggar family extremely interested. After all, the home is priced rather modestly, and while it is significantly larger than Jeremy’s old apartment, it is still one of the more humble homes in the area. It’s a beautiful house and it is perfect as a home to start a family in, but it is by no means overly extravagant.

This has triggered a significant amount of speculations among Jinger and Jeremy’s followers, with many stating that the couple probably chose an affordable, humble home because they bought it without using any of Jim Bob Duggar’s resources or connections. According to members of the Free Jinger forums, houses at the same price range in the area usually require around $60,000 of down payment, an amount that the young couple could have raised on their own, considering Jinger’s earnings from being a reality TV star and Jeremy’s possible savings from his days as a professional soccer player.

With the purchase of their new home, Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo appear to be asserting their full independence from the Duggar family machine. Jim Bob and Michelle, after all, have not been very secretive about their desire to have their married children live nearby. Despite this, Jinger and Jeremy have opted to go for the road less traveled, purchasing a house in a different state, at a price that they could seemingly afford without any outside help.

Jinger Duggar has always been the most liberal of the Duggar children. Practically the black sheep of the conservative family, the young lady has pretty much broken out of the Duggar mold, especially on social media. If fan speculations prove true, then Jinger’s new home with her husband Jeremy is all but another step towards her full independence from the Duggar family.

Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo are featured in the 19 Kids and Counting spinoff series, Counting On, which airs Monday nights on TLC.

