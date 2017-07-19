Kesha’s ‘Praying’ Is A Beautiful Grammy Shoo-In [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Daryl Deino and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

Remember those times when Kesha was considered a bubblegum pop tart who released catchy tunes but didn’t have much talent beyond that? She had huge hits such as “Die Young” and “We R Who We R” that became club anthems.

Soon, there were the public sexual assault claims against producer Dr. Luke, which TMZ reported were denied in a video tape interview back in 2011. Kesha wanted out of her contract, and some people thought she was using Dr. Luke as a scapegoat. However, anybody who listens to her new single, “Praying,” can tell the singer has really been in pain.

“Praying” doesn’t specifically mention Dr. Luke by name, but anybody who has read the news for the past couple of years knows it’s who Kesha is talking about. She is certainly not holding back about anything.

“I’m proud of who I am/No more monsters, I can breathe again/And you said that I was done/Well, you were wrong and now the best is yet to come,” the singer emotionally tells her enemy, who she says she hopes is “praying.”

Kesha’s new single is the rare type of song that you have to pull over while driving when you first hear it. It takes one listen to make you cry and another to get you hooked. Apparently, a lot of people agree since “Praying” debuted at No. 25 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Kesha’s album Rainbow will be released on August 11. She recently gave an interview to Billboard on how her outlook changed after meeting her idol, Bob Dylan.

“When I see myself on those Worst Dressed lists all the time I just give it the finger and I’m like, Bob Dylan thinks I look good. I want to spread good vibes, so if that’s the role I’m in now and if this song is helping people heal then I like that.”

Kesha added that she doesn’t think everything she does is going to be perfect or flawless, and she just wants people to relate to her music. Judging by the latest iTunes chart, in which Kesha has two hits in the top 40, it looks like people are doing just that.

Still, Kesha’s new album, Rainbow, isn’t a guaranteed success. Recent albums by other female pop artists such as Lady Gaga and Katy Perry have failed to make a dent. But Kesha just isn’t any other female pop artist, and she perfectly demonstrates this on her new single.

[Featured Image by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images]