Is Melania Trump A Perfect ‘Proverbs 31’ Wife To Donald? [Opinion]

A curious trend has happened on social media ever since First Lady Melania Trump came to the forefront of her marriage to President Donald Trump in the wake of his presidential win. All of a sudden, certain folks began dubbing Melania a perfect example of the Proverbs 31 wife to Donald, as seen in some of the below tweets.

To those who would love a Proverbs 31 refresher, according to Bible Hub, the Proverbs 31 wife sounds like the perfect woman: an “excellent wife” who has the trust of her husband, a hard-working woman who takes care of household duties and is an entrepreneurial business woman to boot. Christian circles joke about the Proverbs 31 woman seeming like a near impossible woman to try to become, with debates raging over whether she is one woman or a model of many.

Anyway, some folks on social media have lifted Melania up as a Proverbs 31 nun-like figure as a knee-jerk reaction to try and bury any nude modeling photos controversy. Others scoff at the idea and whisper about novelist Monica Byrne’s accusations. But I think the truth lies somewhere in the middle of those touting Melania as a pious and virtuous wife on the far right, to those exposing Melania’s naked modeling photos on the extreme left. Like many of us Christian wives who are believers in the Proverbs 31 attributes, we are all sinners saved by the grace of God and not of our own doing.

According to the Miami Herald, Melania is certainly helping to soften Donald’s rough edges.

"She is clothed with strength and dignity"

Proverbs 31: 25 First Lady Melania is blessed https://t.co/uNj1pxrkGD — Robert Bobby (@robertbobby777) May 21, 2017

But to lift Melania up as a Proverbs 31 wife as a way to disparage former First Lady Michelle Obama, or as a means of negating any human foibles, is in itself a way of using Scripture in an erroneous manner.

Melania Trump, beautiful inside and out, Strength and honer are her clothing; and she shall rejoice in time to come. Proverbs 31:25 — Gregoy Poll (@GregPoll) May 20, 2017

Instead, us Proverbs 31 wives try to keep “rightly dividing the Word of truth” and moving forward.

Happy Mother's Day to our beautiful @FLOTUS, Melania, and to all the beautiful mothers of America!

Proverbs 31 pic.twitter.com/umKHeqVktd — Polly Downs Guinn (@PollyGuinn1) May 14, 2017

Sure, Melania is a Proverbs 31 wife. And Michelle is a Proverbs 31 wife. And so is every other Christian wife who believes in the tenets of Proverbs 31 — and falls on Christ the Rock for forgiveness.

@chelseahandler @realDonaldTrump @oreillyfactor Melania is a Proverbs 31 graceful/lovely wife and mother. True Example of a Lady of God!! — Jeanna (@imjeanna2) February 21, 2017

Melania’s past, present, and future shouldn’t necessarily be buried by slapping Proverbs 31 all over tweets next to her name. Instead, like those of us who cling to the fact that no one is righteous, also stake our lives on the fact that Christ’s blood covers us — even better than the way in which love covers a multitude of sins.

@realDonaldTrump @FLOTUS if this isn't an example of a Proverbs 31 woman I don't know what is. God bless Melania! — Brian LaChimia (@ItsBri_Guy) February 18, 2017

