‘GH’ Spoilers: Could Nelle Be Nina’s Long-Lost Daughter? [Opinion]

General Hospital spoilers indicate that thanks to Carly (Laura Writght) and Bobbie’s (Jacklyn Zeman), meddling, Nelle’s (Chloe Lanier) secret will soon be exposed. These two have been dead set against the blossoming romance between Michael (Chad Duell) and Nelle. In fact, Felicia (Kristina Wagner) told Bobbie to stay clear of Nelle, as Michael is quite capable of taking care of his love life by himself. However, Bobbie insisted on digging up the dirt on Nelle’s past, so Felicia took on the case.

According to Celeb Dirty Laundry, they were able to put together some clues regarding Nelle’s history “based on the dialogue and backstory.” Bobbie and Carly are so sure that they will be able to flush Nelle out of Michael’s life based on her past that they are certain that there will be no repercussions for their meddling. For one, they are convinced that Michael will never find out that they are behind the operation to expose Nelle according to General Hospital spoilers. First mistake, dear ladies, this author knows that overconfidence leads to disaster and they can be sure that Michael will find out that they were behind all the scheming and wheedling. Will they be brave enough to own up to their actions or are they so convinced that Nelle is such a good-for-nothing that Michael will look right past their conniving actions and thanks them?

With Bobbie's plan in motion, how long will it be before Michael and Nelle feel its effects? Tune into a brand-new #GH, RIGHT NOW on ABC! pic.twitter.com/24DqNvwQq5 — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) July 13, 2017

Felicia has said that she will need to trace Nelle’s history all the way back to Florida. What could be so hidden that she will need to dig into Nelle’s childhood? General Hospital gossip at the moment suggests that it seems as if the show is setting up to discover that someone is a long-lost child. General Hospital spoilers reveal that Frank Benson, Nelle’s father, is well-documented as a known liar, so we cannot be certain about Nelle’s parentage.

With Nelle back on Carly's radar, Bobbie's got a trick up her sleeves… and it's just for you, West Coast! Tune into #GH, RIGHT NOW on ABC! pic.twitter.com/V8OBZIZ4YK — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) July 12, 2017

General Hospital spoilers also point out the fact that as of late, Nelle and Nina (Michelle Stafford) have been developing a strong bond. Why would the writers set up a bond between the two now that Carly and Bobbie are trying to get rid of her? And if she is indeed Nina’s daughter, would the duo come clean and tell them that they are mother and daughter, or will they keep mum and still try to drive her out of Port Charles and General Hospital?

