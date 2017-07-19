The following article is entirely the opinion of Ernest Shepard and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

The Chicago White Sox do not appear to be done with trading away their top players. Third baseman Todd Frazier appear headed to the New York Yankees soon.

MLB rumors have heated up regarding the Chicago White Sox. Player movement is expected in the near future. With several MLB teams jockeying for position in the standings, the White Sox are one of the few ball clubs looking to sell off talent. Todd Frazier apparently is the next player to go. He could be followed by at least one White Sox teammate.

It has been close to a week since the White Sox dealt ace pitcher (courtesy of the Chicago Sun-Times) Jose Quintana to the Chicago Cubs. Once the deal between the White Sox and Cubs became official, the question was, which player is next to go? The answer — Todd Frazier.

As of now Todd Frazier has played his last game with the White Sox and he may be bound for the Yankees. According to CSN Chicago, Frazier was a healthy scratch for the game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. MLB trade rumors and speculation began after that.

One of the most consistent rumors leading up to the MLB trade deadline has been the Boston Red Sox being interested in acquiring some help at third base. The Chicago White Sox Todd Frazier fits what the Red Sox are seeking. The Red Sox have sent some of their scouts to watch Frazier play. According to MassLive, Boston’s scouts were joined by members of the New York Yankees’ scout team.

LINEUP CHANGE: @CarlosSan29 straight up for Todd Frazier. pic.twitter.com/Kc0rq4d7cc — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) July 18, 2017

According to the latest report from the Chicago Sun-Times, the Chicago White Sox are in talks with the New York Yankees to trade Todd Frazier, along with relief pitchers David Robertson and Tommy Kahnle. The trade between the Chicago White Sox and New York Yankees is set to be announced shortly.

The #Yankees are sending outfielder Blake Rutherford, their first-round pick in 2016, to the #WhiteSox as part of the deal. — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) July 19, 2017

With the Chicago White Sox dealing Frazier to the New York Yankees it means two things. Both are considered strong statements.

Moving Todd Frazier is the fourth major trade made by the Chicago White Sox since November. The White Sox are serious about a rebuild. The trade would likely allow the White Sox to plummet down in the loss column, in a effort to get the best draft pick possible.

.@Yankees close to trade for Todd Frazier, David Robertson: report https://t.co/y0jqgMw5AQ pic.twitter.com/NFonHpkK2y — NY Daily News Sports (@NYDNSports) July 19, 2017

A White Sox deal with the Yankees also means that another top prospect is coming back in the trade.

According to Scout.com, the New York Yankees have debated about whether or not they should trade Blake Rutherford, their third best prospect. Rutherford will head to the Chicago White Sox, along with Ian Clarkin and Tyler Clippard if the trade with the Yankees comes to fruition. Getting Rutherford would be a huge addition to the Chicago White Sox farm system.

In Baseball America’s most recent list of top 100 minor league prospects, the Yankees’ Rutherford ranks No. 36. The Chicago White Sox could have anywhere between eight and 10 of the top prospects in baseball by the end of the season.

