Barron Trump Gets A Heads Up: Dad Isn’t Really Going Over Cliff? [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Roz Zurko and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

It didn’t take long for Barron Trump to hit the headlines again, as folks are very interested in the young first son who is making his home in the White House. Yes, he’s the first boy since the days when President John F. Kennedy’s small son ran through the halls of 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue, but that’s been a saturated headline for a while now. However, Barron is facing a situation that’s a little bit different than the late John-John Kennedy experienced in the White House as a small child.

Barron’s father, President Donald Trump, is under fire when it comes to the media, and Barron lives in a day and age where the world is at your fingertips via the internet. Barron is also much older than the young Kennedy lad who moved to Washington in the 1960s when his father was elected as the president. He understands much more than the Kennedy son would have when first making the White House his home.

According to Death and Taxes, there is a new game online that Barron should be aware of just in case he happens to stumble upon his father falling off a cliff or being fed to the dinosaur. The new game is called Push Trump Off a Cliff Again, and it seems to be getting more popular by the minute after Rosie O’Donnell tweeted its existence to the masses. Users of this new game have many options for what they would like to do to the president.

The options allow the user to “launch the president off a precipice, inside a volcano, down a pothole, or into the jaws of a Tyrannosaurus Rex,” according to Death and Taxes.

Push Trump Off A Cliff Again https://t.co/YguB3aG8EP — ROSIE (@Rosie) July 15, 2017

Death and Taxes suggest that this game “totally crossed the line,” suggesting that young Barron Trump “should not play and share with your friends” and they pass along that this game “does not depict real life.” As you probably guessed from the wording of the Death and Taxes article, they seem to be a bit sarcastic with their reporting.

Rosie O’Donnell shares online game that lets players push Trump off a cliff. Reaction is rabid. https://t.co/4jXc5Q2zVA pic.twitter.com/EZOfu77SYO — RightsDefender (@SecAmWorcTea) July 18, 2017

The website for Push Trump Off a Cliff Again was hard to access today, maybe because others were taking a gander at what this is all about. The website has almost 2.5 million visitors numbered as of Tuesday afternoon, according to the landing page. This homepage offers a steep cliff, which is probably the cliff they offer up for the deed of pushing the president.

This site lets you push Trump off a cliff, into a volcano, into an open manhole or a jungle surprise. ⬇️ https://t.co/d0QicCu0wO pic.twitter.com/NSQUjJFIrV — Cornelia (@PaladinCornelia) July 18, 2017

Was this heads-up to Barron a sarcastic way of poking fun at the incident when the 11-year-old became upset from the Kathy Griffin debacle? When the controversial comedian released a picture of herself holding a mock severed head of Donald Trump, people across the nation were furious. The fury amped up even more when it was reported that Barron saw this image and screamed. He was traumatized by this picture after thinking the image was real, as reported at the time by TMZ.

The Death and Taxes article offers a list of things that Barron’s endured since becoming the son of a president, including having to move and leave his friends and schoolmates behind, having his dad away from home for long periods of time during the campaign, and, of course, the Kathy Griffin picture, which is described as “a comedian pretended to kill your dad online.”

The 11-year-old has endured a lot for his age, which is conveyed by this article, but it doesn’t seem to be passing along praise for his endurance. It sounds more like they were poking fun at the people who attempted to convey that Barron didn’t realize the Kathy Griffin picture wasn’t real. If that is the case, then maybe they are missing the whole point.

Trump is the president and, yes, some people don’t like him. He is also a man with a wife and children who don’t deserve to see the patriarch of the family in mocked situations of a beheading or being launched off a cliff. This is where Barron and the younger John Kennedy differ greatly while in the White House. Back in the 1960s, the family of the president was treated with respect in the headlines, whether it was a supporter of the politician or not writing the stories.

We’ve come so far away from that unofficial policy of courtesy practiced decades ago that today the headlines are often not just negative, but disturbing as well. Some call it a joke, some call it fair game, but it is not what most people would want to see happen to someone they love. What happened to the adage, “Do unto others as you would have them do unto you?”

[Featured Image by Susan Walsh/AP Images]