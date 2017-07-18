How A Young Family Is Still Suffering After The Tragic Loss Of Their Father [Opinion]

It was a warm summer morning, Alex hummed as she prepared breakfast for her two daughters, 6 and almost 1. As she set the dish in front of her oldest child, she realized that despite all the noise her girls were making, her partner didn’t seem to be stirring. The hard-working man who filled her world was usually the first one up and out of the house. He had seemed extra tired the night before, so she had eased out of bed early that morning to tend to the girls. Moving quietly, she went down the hall to wake him.

The sun slanted through the drawn blinds and left the room mostly dark, but the filtered light allowed her to see her long-time boyfriend still deeply slumbering. Alex moved across the room and shook his shoulder, whispering that it was late and he needed to rise. His body stayed slumped, his breathing barely noticeable. Becoming frantic she tried desperately to wake him but to no avail. She lunged for her cell phone and, with a shaking hand, dialed 911.

Bruce Eaton had slipped into a diabetic coma, a condition which occurs when a type one or two diabetic’s blood sugar levels are too low or too high. While it is possible for a person to be revived from a diabetic coma without injury, it must be caught in time. The ambulance arrived and brought Bruce to Anna Jacques hospital in Newburyport, Massachusetts, at which time he was air lifted to Brigham & Women’s Hospital in Boston. During both transports, he slipped away, and the medical personnel worked hard to revive him. By the time he landed at Brigham and Women’s he was alive but brain dead. The family was then forced to make the grueling decision to take him off life support.

As a maintenance technician, Bruce had spent the last three years working at Millwood Apartment Complex in Rowley, Massachusetts. Dedicated and skilled, he excelled at fixing any issue, and his easy going personality made him a favorite among residents and co-workers. However, where he shone the brightest was as a father to his two little girls, Avery, soon to be 1, and Alivia, 6. His job allowed him to provide a home for his family and enabled him to be able to stop in for a quick hug or bite to eat between tasks. He was healthy and vibrant in every way, but for the cruel disease that had mostly kept silent, except when it stole his life.

July 8, 2017, robbed Alex Arvanites of more than her best friend and deepest love, it shattered the image of family that she had created. Little Alivia sat on the couch in her grandma’s house, her small hands moved over an object with desperate care. She had heard crying and people talking in hushed tones throughout the day, but as long as she had her daddy’s phone, she knew she could talk to him. Picking out emoji’s and drawing hearts, she would send message after message to the man that filled her world. She had always been a daddy’s girl. Delighting in seeing her joy had been a highlight of Bruce’s life and his dedication to his family could never be faulted.

Alex moved numbly the next few days. Staying at her parent’s home, she couldn’t face the grief and the emptiness of going back to the home she had shared with Bruce. To fill her time, she took the girls to pick out necklaces to hold their father’s ashes close to their hearts. It was at this moment that her phone rang. Avery slept quietly in the stroller and Alivia clutched the phone in her hand “talking” to her daddy, whom she fully believed read every text.

It was Bruce Morrison, the manager of Millwood Apartments. He was calling to request Bruce’s keys and phone, as well as to inform Alex that since Bruce’s job was tied to their apartment, she would need to vacate the premises by the end of August. It had just been three days. Three days since Bruce Eaton had died, three days since her world grew dark, three days and everything changed. Many of the other employees at Millwood had called or messaged Alex offering their condolences and assistance to her in this time. Expecting a level of understanding from the manager of the complex Alex, let him know that she would be happy to return the keys and they would be out of the apartment by the end of August, but she asked if Alivia could please keep her daddy’s phone. Dark eyes watched as Alex became agitated and tried calmly explaining the situation, the small hand clutched the device as if her daddy were somehow connected and would come quickly to make everything okay. Make mommy smile again, make the world bright, and take her home.

Regardless of Alex’s pleas and offers to pay for the mobile unit, her requests fell on deaf ears. The phone was the property of Millwood Apartments, and no amount of pain could change its return. There was no time to pull the videos or pictures from the equipment, voice messages that carried Bruce’s voice would be lost, the messages that Alivia had been sending would fall into the void. Rules and opportunity had trumped the anguish of a young and grieving family. The phone would be erased and dropped with the keys, silent into a desk drawer to sit and wait to be given to the next person to take Bruce’s job. Before long the technology will be outdated and it will be recycled or tossed into a landfill. It could have helped a little girl through her grief and, for a moment, kept her daddy close beside her.

Alivia Eaton, daughter of Bruce and Alex, was the real victim of the Millwood Apartment complex’s arbitrary rules. While devices and keys should be returned when one vacates a position or is terminated, special consideration should be given when a life is taken prematurely. When the effects of the loss are felt through the links of a close knit family and most importantly a little girl who has already lost too much. Little Alivia is learning at too young an age the cruelty of the world around her. Her father was taken too soon, and that loss will be echoed through her life at every important event he misses. Now what occupied her through the stages of grief is also being taken. Once more she sits, this time hands empty. She can’t send a string of emoji’s telling her daddy she misses him, she can’t listen to a message and hear his voice. She is now facing the world and all of its rules that forget the humanity of the person whose voice doesn’t matter.

[Featured Image by Lisa Snow]