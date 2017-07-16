Family Comes First: An Open Letter To The ‘Light’ Of YouTube, Mr. Thomas Sanders [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Jonathan Brown and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

The very first time I met YouTube godsend and all-around sweet guy Thomas Sanders, I was in one of the darkest periods of my life. It was February of 2016, if I remember correctly. I’d been back in NYC for about a month after losing my first real writing position in California and I was pretty broken, to say the least.

On top of that, I was still experiencing the pain of losing a pretty important someone who entered my world after the sudden loss of my brother in March of 2015 — which was the very same month that I flew out to California to start working for the “real” position and met the aforementioned special person.

So yes, long story short, things were kind of bad for me.

But then, I got to meet the sweet Thomas Sanders at a meet-up hosted by Tumblr, here in New York City. And things changed. Like, immediately changed.

Within a month of meeting Thomas, I recalled the name of an online-based publication that might be hiring (care to take a stab at its name?). After passing a grammar test, I reconnected with the person I left behind and today, we are stronger than ever.

And as for my brother, while I know that nothing that there’s nothing physically that a Sanders Sides YouTube video can do to bring my brother back, I also know that he’s always in my heart and memories, just like my friendship with Thomas is.

And yes, I can call him a “friend.” He’d prefer it that way, for the record.

And it’s, coincidentally, with that title in mind and my need to repay Thomas for what that healing interaction did for my life, that I say the following: Thomas Sanders, YouTube and the internet can wait right now.

This morning, with my partner by my side — yes, partner — I noticed that you tweeted that your mom was in the hospital again.

I might be a little off the grid at times, guys! Mom's gone back to the hospital so I'm trying to be there for both mom and dad. ???? — Thomas Sanders (@ThomasSanders) July 16, 2017

Firstly, as I had no idea that this was a recurrent issue, let me immediately express my well wishes and say that I am truly hoping for her immediate recovery.

Secondly, and this is something that I’m sure all of the #Fanders will agree with: Sign off.

Don’t worry about updating us right now, Thomas. Right now, it should rightfully be about you and the Sanders family right now, not the Sanders and the Fanders. As your friends, we are there to support you when times get rough and it is sadly, but simply, one of those times.

We’ve got your back. This is what we signed up for when we made the promise to support you not just as an amazing performer, but as a friend. We’re “gucci,” baby. Now, go look out for you and your own.

Happy Mother's Day to my wonderful mom who still doesn't quite understand what it is that I do for a living but supports me anyway!! ???????????? A post shared by Thomas Sanders (@thomassanders) on May 14, 2017 at 10:19am PDT

We are not important right now. YouTube is not important right now. You are important right now. Your mom is important right now. Go be with your family, Thomas Sanders. We’ll be here when you get back. We love you — seriously. Go!

Peace out!,

Jonathan

P.S. If you’re not subscribed to Thomas Sanders’ YouTube channel, do so now. Just because.

[Featured Image by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images]