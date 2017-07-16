Will Trump’s Suit Of Armor Crack At Fox News After Anchor Spews Unthinkable? [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Roz Zurko and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

Some might describe Fox News channel as having an unconditional love for Donald Trump. It seems that no matter what the other news channels toss around about the president, Fox News tends to find a silver lining when it comes to reporting on Trump’s activities and behaviors. That silver lining Fox weaves has appeared in the past despite some very black clouds settling over Donald Trump via the other news stations.

More often than not Fox News prevails with that silver lining, as in time it becomes evident that the headlines from the other channels are full of sensationalism selling the nation nothing but “fake news.” If nothing else was ever said about the Fox News channel and their relationship to the 45th president, one has to say that they’ve stood by Donald Trump through thick and thin. You will be hard pressed to find much negative reporting on the president coming out of Fox News, that is until now.

Shepard Smith is not one to morph into the mindset of his colleagues over at Fox News, and his opposition to what others at the channel are reporting about Trump has usually come in the form of personal editorials. In the past, he’s subtly gotten his point across, a point that sometimes differs from his colleagues at Fox News when it comes to Donald Trump. On Friday that all changed.

Shepard Smith left many Fox News viewers with their jaws dropped and hitting the rewind on their TV sets to make sure what they just heard was in all reality… what they just heard. Smith launched a no-holds barred attack on Trump and his administration regarding Donald Trump Jr.’s meeting with the Russian lawyer on Friday.

@FoxNews Shep spouts off but where was Sheppard Smith when Hillary & Obama were LYING to America? HYPOCRITE! ????????????https://t.co/lrC2AKc9of — USAF Vet (@SteveB71969175) July 15, 2017

According to The Washington Post, Shepard Smith accused the Trump administration of “lying, deception, and a coverup.” Shepard was talking to Fox New’s Chris Wallace when he just blurted out some of the most negative words to be heard about Trump coming from this news channel. Smith’s own words appear below.

“We’re still not clean on this, Chris [Wallace]. If there’s nothing there — and that’s what they tell us, they tell us there’s nothing to this and nothing came of it, there’s a nothingburger, it wasn’t even memorable, didn’t write it down, didn’t tell you about it, because it wasn’t anything so I didn’t even remember it — with a Russian interpreter in the room at Trump Tower? If all of that, why all these lies? Why is it lie after lie after lie? If you clean, come on clean, you know? My grandmother used to say when first we practice to — Oh what a tangled web we weave when first we practice to deceive. The deception, Chris, is mind-boggling. And there are still people who are out there who believe we’re making it up. And one day they’re gonna realize we’re not and look around and go, Where are we, and why are we getting told all these lies?”

Shepard Smith slammed what he called "lies" pushed by Donald Trump Jr. in a fiery Friday rant. https://t.co/ABITLFsYFc — USA TODAY (@USATODAY) July 15, 2017

This was astounding for many Fox News viewers to hear and the social media sites hold evidence to that. Smith used the word “lie,” which is not a word that is used often by mainstream journalists because this implies that the person you are talking about had intended to deceive, reports The Washington Post. Many people from across the social media sites didn’t agree with Smith and they don’t agree with his views on Trump, as seen in one of the tweets posted below. There are many more like this online.

I feel like I'm watching CNN when Sheppard Smith is on ???? pic.twitter.com/gCsz8IZdfv — ????My POTUS TRUMP❤ (@skylar617) July 11, 2017

This is the Fox News channel where Fox & Friends in the morning and Sean Hannity in the evening report on Trump’s day from inside that silver-lined cloud. While Smith’s words put a major crack in that armor around the positive reporting on the Trump administration from that channel, some seem to think that the crack started even earlier in the day with Fox & Friends? This would have been a hairline crack at best, but it seems Steve Doocy and Ainsley Earhardt threw out some tough questions when they spoke with Kellyanne Conway on their morning show.

It was during Friday’s Fox & Friends show that the Russian story had some additions added on, like the few people in the room for that meeting with Donald Trump Jr. with that Russian lawyer suddenly turning into a group of eight people in attendance. According to Media Matters, when the Russian story was reported again on Friday morning, Steve Doocy declared that “the Russia story is starting to fall apart.” On Friday morning Steve Doocy was talking via satellite to Kellyanne Conway. Then Fox & Friends co-host Ainsley Earhardt asked Kellyanne a tough question after Kellyanne had talked about the meeting being nothing, one that they forgot all about. Ainsley said,

“Kellyanne, people would argue that that’s not true because that meeting happened a year and a month ago. And so, people are wondering why Don Jr. just didn’t come forward and say that right after it happened.”

Kellyanne started her explanation off by saying “in terms of those who work here, who have been asked to cooperate, they’ve made very clear to their attorneys that they are willing to cooperate.” This didn’t seem to answer what Ainsley had just asked. But, Conway went on to say the president is calling this a “witch-hunt,” he is calling this a “hoax.”

She also went on to say that even others “who aren’t particularly fond of this administration” have admitted, “that there’s no there, there.” She also talked about the waste of funds by spending the taxpayer’s money having these “infinite investigations.” Kellyanne wants to see this move on, as the voters do, “Move on I want to hear about the issues,” Conway said.

Steve Doocy finished up by saying, “Well that’s what we try to do on this channel.” The full transcript of Friday morning’s interview with Kellyanne Conway on Fox & Friends appears on Media Matters.

Did this report on Donald Trump Jr. meeting with the Russian lawyer put some doubt in the minds of the people who have literally shown the president unconditional loyalty since stepping onto the campaign trail? The Sheppard Smith tirade was unnerving for many of the Trump supporters and the Fox News fans. Is this the start of a crack in the armor that has been the one place that Donald Trump’s found fair and balanced reporting?

