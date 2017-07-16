Celebrate National Ice Cream Day With These Deals — BOGO, Free Offers, And More Specials [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Charisse Van Horn and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

July 16, 2017, is National Ice Cream Day and there are many deals to help you celebrate. From free ice cream cones to buy one get one free deal (BOGO) and more special offers, everyone can enjoy the refreshing, cool creaminess of ice cream. July is National Ice Cream Month and Ice Cream Day is always celebrated on the third Sunday in July.

McDonald’s is giving away free soft serve ice cream, and one lucky winner will win the golden arches cone that will give them free ice cream for life, as the Inquisitr previously reported. Those who want to qualify for a free ice cream from McDonald’s will need to download the McDonald’s app.

Denny’s sent an email to members that includes a coupon for a free banana split when you order two entrees. The deal can’t be combined with other offers. You can download the coupon and print it out in order to get the free banana split.

Those who visit Carvel on National Ice Cream Day will get a buy one get one free (BOGO) deal. With the purchase of any size or flavor ice cream, you will receive a free soft serve in either cup or cone. You can find more information about the Carvel BOGO deal at their official website.

PetsHotel by PetSmart is giving away free doggie ice cream today. You can get more details on the PetsHotel Facebook page.

16 Handles is offering free ice cream between 12 p.m. and 5 p.m. for those who download their app. You can get more information about the free ice cream deal and their app on their website.

Dippin’ Dots is giving away free mini cups of Dippin’ Dots ice cream on National Ice Cream Day, but only during a two-hour window. They aren’t announcing publicly when that goes into effect, but are encouraging people to contact their local Dippin’ Dots and ask what time the freebies begin. You can locate a Dippin’ Dots near you through their official website.

Your Pie is giving away free gelato today. Check with their official website to find your nearest location.

Sub Zero Ice Cream is running a Buy One Get One Free (BOGO) deal for National Ice Cream Day between the hours of 2 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Krystal is celebrating National Ice Cream Day with discounted ice cream sundaes from July 16-July 23. You can get a sundae for only 99 cents.

Graeter’s Ice Cream is celebrating their 147th birthday with ice cream on National Ice Cream Day for $1.47. You can check out the deal on their Twitter page.

Are you going to celebrate National Ice Cream Day with one of these deals? Feel free to leave your comments, thoughts, and opinions below.

This Sunday is #NationalIceCreamDay! Score #BOGO soft serve cones all day! Bring your friend! Or your enemy! Ice cream heals wounds. pic.twitter.com/10PJV4gYWh — Carvel Ice Cream (@CarvelIceCream) July 13, 2017

Did you know today is NATIONAL ICE CREAM DAY?!! What's your favorite flavor of ice cream? pic.twitter.com/flC3l3oMve — WDBJ7 (@WDBJ7) July 16, 2017

Join us on July 16 for $1.47 cones in scoop shops. Why? Because we're 147 years old. That's why! Happy Birthday to us, and joy to you!! pic.twitter.com/HPtZhCpmCn — Graeter's Ice Cream (@graeters) July 15, 2017

National Ice Cream Day: McDonald’s Is Giving Away Free Ice Cream On Sunday — Win Free Ice… https://t.co/A66DBfVyAK — Woody (@Harley_Woody) July 15, 2017

[Featured Image by Anna-Mari West/Shutterstock]