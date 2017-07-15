‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’s Behind-The-Scenes Footage At D23 Expo Inspires Carrie Fisher Nostalgia [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Patricia Grannum and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi thrilled fans at Disney’s D23 expo when the studio shared behind-the-scenes footage from the next installment in the franchise. The scenes hinted that The Last Jedi will be a game changer in the Star Wars Universe, bringing together new and old characters and breaking conventions established in previous films. But they saved the real tear-jerking scene for the end of the teaser when we see the late Carrie Fisher speaking on the set of the movie.

“It’s about family,” Fisher says in the clip of the Star Wars movie franchise. “That’s what so powerful about it.”

Carrie Fisher passed away last year. As The Guardian reports, last month her autopsy revealed that the actress had traces of cocaine, morphine, and ecstasy in her body when she died. The coroner reported that the film icon had died of sleep apnea, a condition that prevents air from entering the lungs. She’d previously suffered a heart attack on a plane followed by vomiting.

Carrie Fisher filmed all of her scenes in The Last Jedi before she died, and according to Variety, filmmakers have no plans to digitally recreate her for future Star Wars films.

At D23, Fisher, along with her Star Wars co-star Mark Hamill, was named a Disney legend. Fisher’s daughter wrote the acceptance speech which was read by Disney chairman Bob Iger.

“As far back as I can remember, my mom and I have been Disney fanatics,” Lourd wrote, Bustle reports.

Billy Lourd just gave the sweetest gift to fans and to her mother, Carrie Fisher, at #SWCO https://t.co/gGHVCov1qi pic.twitter.com/wk4viEoIVe — Bustle (@bustle) April 13, 2017

“I was so obsessed with Ariel that I wanted to change my name. We went to Disneyland so much that I now realize she might have even loved it more than I did. Becoming part of the Disney family was truly an amazing moment for her. She secretly always wanted to be a Disney princess, so getting to be a Disney princess and a Disney legend would have been her ultimate dream.”

Star Wars: The Last Jedi is currently in post-production and is scheduled to hit theaters in December of this year.

