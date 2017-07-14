Jada Pinkett Smith Is ‘Jealous’ Of Her 64-Year-Old Mom’s Foxy Bikini Body And Has Good Reason To Be [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Bradley Ryder and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

As the idiom goes (paraphrased), “the apple — ahem, bottom — doesn’t fall far from the tree.”

Jada Pinkett Smith has an amazing bikini body and, by all accounts, is aging gracefully. One can argue that Will Smith is one lucky man to have a wife with a tantalizing body like Jada’s. Much of the thanks go to the Girls Trip star’s mom, Adrienne Banfield-Jones.

At 64, Pinkett Smith’s mother has a Jada-esque body — but times 10 to the second power, so to speak. Excuse my expression, but LAWWWWDDD!!!!

In fact, as Daily Mail suggests, Momma Jones’ body rivals that of a woman decades her junior and has left her daughter facing a fit of envy. As TMZ often asks, is it “good genes” or “good doctors?” I’ll tip my hat to nature.

Not long ago, a snap of Jada Pinkett Smith’s smoking hot mom made rounds on social media sites. Some opined that the image of the bikini-clad woman in her sixth decade of life was photoshopped or nipped and tucked.

That’s cold.

A side-by-side image of Jada and Adrienne makes you press your luck on Banfield-Jones’ age. You may be inclined to think she is one of Jada’s road dogs or a long lost sister. Nonetheless, can we all agree that the woman with the beach body, skimpy bikini and washboard abs is dreamy and gives Jada a run for her money?

Don’t get me wrong; Jada isn’t showing any signs of slowing up in her acting career. In a recent chat about her new comedy, where she stars alongside Tiffany Haddish, Queen Latifah and Regina Hall, Pinkett Smith opened up laughingly about still having time to be a mom.

On Thursday, Jada brought her mother and brother along to the movie’s premiere, but her daughter, Willow, 16, wasn’t allowed to partake in the “racy” R-rated film.

“Jaden’s working in New York and Will’s working. And Willow is too young. Now, she can see this with her friends. But, I was like, I don’t want to sit with her through the grapefruit scene. No, not that part. She was like, ‘Mom, I want to go see this.’ Not tonight. Not tonight. I was like, ‘You better go to the movies and sneak in like you supposed to. This is so sneaking movie stuff for your age.'”

When the snap of her sizzling hot mom went viral, Jada Pinkett Smith reasoned genetics are on her side. ET interviewed Jada during the Girls Trip red carpet arrivals and she recalled admitting how jealous she became after learning the world paid more attention to her mom’s body instead of hers — which is first-class in its own right.

“I have good genes, don’t I? Yeah, she rocks one better than me. When your own mother can put you to shame, I’m like, I don’t [know] if I gotta get back in the gym. I don’t know what I gotta do. I just told her, I said, ‘All that right there, just make sure you passing all those good genes down here.'”

What do you think about Jada Pinkett Smith and Momma Adrienne’s age-defying bodies?

