It’s Slurpee Week At 7-Eleven — Here’s How To Get 11 Delicious And Refreshing Free Slurpees [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Charisse Van Horn and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

Slurpees are delicious and refreshing, and thanks to July 11 being 7-Eleven’s 90th birthday, it’s Slurpee week. On July 11, people nationwide stopped into their nearest 7-Eleven store, between the hours of 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. to get a free Slurpee, but that’s not the end of the freebies. According to a corporate press announcement, in honor of the store’s 90th birthday, 7-11 is celebrating until July 18. Between Slurpee day and Slurpee week, 7-Eleven expects to give away more than nine million free Slurpees.

According to 7-Eleven, those who download the 7-Eleven app and then purchase seven Slurpees at regular price will get 11 additional Slurpees free. In order to get this deal, you must download the 7-Eleven app and use it when you purchase a Slurpee. You just scan the app and it will keep track of your purchases. Once your app hits the seven Slurpees purchased mark, you will receive 11 free Slurpee coupons. These will also be added to your app and won’t be physical coupons that you need to cut, clip, or save. The 7-Eleven app will keep track of everything by showing a Slurpee cup icon for every purchase.

In addition to the free 11 Slurpees, those who have the app also qualify for buy six Slurpees and get the seventh Slurpee free. This deal is under the rewards option. The best way to keep track of your purchases and find out what freebies you qualify for is to download the app and familiarize yourself with it. If you frequent 7-Eleven you’ll find that the app offers many rewards year round that enables users to get the most benefits from their purchases.

You won’t need to redeem all 11 free Slurpees at once, but the promotion does end on August 31, 2017, so you will want to use them quickly. Each year 7-Eleven runs promotions on July 11, as that is when the company was first founded in 1927. One of 7-Eleven’s most popular promotions is Bring Your Own Cup Day. This is not to be confused with Slurpee Day or Slurpee Week. Both Slurpee Day and Slurpee Week are celebrated at the birthday anniversary for 7-Eleven. Bring Your Own Cup Day is held to kick off Slurpee season and the shift from spring to summer.

Are you going to download the 7-Eleven app and score 11 refreshing, free Slurpees this summer?

Come join the party! Stop by a participating 7-Eleven to get a FREE SMALL SLURPEE from 11AM-7PM! #7ElevenDay pic.twitter.com/NddjR8LgER — 7-Eleven (@7eleven) July 11, 2017

The new Cotton Candy Slurpee will make your straw’s head spin. pic.twitter.com/8iDbJ5HdON — 7-Eleven (@7eleven) June 28, 2017

[Featured Image by Nils Versemann/Shutterstock]