Cleveland Browns: Things To Watch In 2017 NFL Preseason [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Evan Massey and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

The Cleveland Browns have not been playoff contenders for a long time, and it appears that they may have a long way to go. That being said, the Browns have slowly been figuring things out and building the right way. This past offseason was a big step in the right direction, as Cleveland had a huge 2017 NFL Draft.

Hue Jackson has a lot more talent to work with this season than he did last year, but that likely won’t translate into many more wins for the Browns.

Looking at the current roster, the Browns have another offseason or two of work to do. Despite the needs that they still have, the Browns are going to be much more competitive this season than they have been the last couple of years. Adding players like Myles Garrett, Jabrill Peppers, and DeShone Kizer will make for a much more dangerous team on both sides of the football.

Cleveland fans should not get their hope up about the upcoming season, but it should be more entertaining for them to watch. There are still plenty of questions that the Browns need to answer before the start of the season as well. Thankfully, we will get a full view of the Browns’ talent in training camp and preseason action.

What five things should Browns’ fans watch out for during the 2017 NFL preseason?

Rookie Reflection: QB @DKizer_14 shows promise while keeping a level head ???? » https://t.co/1MaRulF5mZ pic.twitter.com/VimL9iD9PC — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) July 8, 2017

Is Corey Coleman Ready to Become a Top Target?

Injuries plagued Corey Coleman during his rookie season last year. He ended up catching 33 passes for 413 yards and three touchdowns in just 10 games. Coleman has true No. 1 receiver potential, but he has a lot of work to do in order to get to that point.

Can DeShone Kizer Compete to Start?

Cleveland was ecstatic to be able to snag Notre Dame star DeShone Kizer in the draft this offseason. He may not start as a rookie, but he does have a chance to win the job. Kizer will have to prove himself to Jackson, and it will all start with strong play in the preseason.

What Kind of Role Will Jabrill Peppers Receive?

Jabrill Peppers was one of the most intriguing prospects in the 2017 draft class, and it will be even more intriguing to see how they utilize him. He is able to play both sides of the football, which opens up the options for the Browns. Peppers could be the type of playmaker that the Browns need on either side of the football, and it will be fun to watch him in preseason games.

Will David Njoku Be a Go-To Target?

While the Browns may not know who will start at quarterback, they are hopeful that rookie tight end David Njoku will be able to become a go-to target. At six-foot-four and 245 pounds, Njoku will be a massive target for the Browns’ quarterbacks. He has star potential, but there is no telling what kind of rookie season he will have.

What are you expecting from the Cleveland Browns throughout the 2017 NFL season? Do you have anything else to add to this list of things to watch in the preseason? Let us know your thoughts in the comment box below!

[Featured Image by Ron Schwane/AP Images]