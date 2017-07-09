Trump Vows To Move Forward With Putin — Who Makes The Most Sense Now? [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Roz Zurko and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

Donald Trump sent out a series of tweets Sunday morning reporting that he’s made the decision to move forward with Putin despite the Russian leader’s denial of Russia meddling in the U.S. elections. This is coming from the president who is ready to stop having conversations that will go nowhere after he gave it a try at the G20 summit in a private meeting with Putin.

While U.S. Intelligence reports indicate that Russia did indeed meddle, they also reported that their attempts did not affect the election results. According to VOX, this was reported by the Department of Homeland Security. So in essence, if the Russians did meddle, they failed to have any effect on the votes.

In lieu of more wasted time having this argument over Russia meddling in the U.S. election, Trump is ready to get down to business. After pressing Putin twice about the accusations that Russia was involved in the U.S. election hacking, Putin stood his ground and adamantly denied this. Should they now wallow on this topic? There’s nowhere to go now but forward if any progress is to be made, which is Trump’s attitude today. So who is making the most sense now?

Trump’s critics continue putting up their verbal dukes to hammer away at Trump regarding his decision with Putin. To expect Trump to wait it out until Putin calls “uncle” in this wrestling match of words is counter-productive when attempting to move forward. Putin will probably never fess up, so moving on is the only thing to do.

Ventures such as the life-saving ceasefire Trump negotiated with Putin during their meeting are productive, so instead of cutting off all talks with Putin until he fesses up, (which most likely will never happen), moving forward makes more sense. This is not just for the good of our the U.S., but for the good of the world. According to Politico, Trump tweeted that the cease-fire was negotiated, but he didn’t “discuss the sanctions,” however Trump did say “Nothing will be done until the Ukrainian and Syrian problems are solved.”

Trump said that by moving forward the U.S. could work constructively with Russia. Trump confirmed what Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said on Saturday, that the two countries have agreed to work together. Trump said on Sunday, “Putin & I discussed forming an impenetrable cyber security unit so that election hacking, & many other negative things, will be guarded and safe.”

…We negotiated a ceasefire in parts of Syria which will save lives. Now it is time to move forward in working constructively with Russia! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 9, 2017

Putin & I discussed forming an impenetrable Cyber Security unit so that election hacking, & many other negative things, will be guarded.. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 9, 2017

This is not about letting Russia get away with anything, which is what Nikki Haley said on Face the Nation on Sunday. The U.N. Ambassador said that no one should take Trump’s recent statements to mean that his administration is letting Russia get away with meddling in the election.

Haley believes what Trump is doing is basically saying to Putin that we know you did it despite your denial. She believes Putin had no choice but to deny it. As far as Tump is concerned, Haley said she believes the President is ready to see where it goes from here.

Trump is not a life-long politician who is used to the diplomatic red tape. Haley said if you put him in a room with any leader he can cut through that tape, which is what she sees Trump doing regarding this incident with Putin and Russia’s alleged hacking.

.@marcorubio: Trump cyber pact with Putin like a 'Chemical Weapons Unit' with Assad https://t.co/Xjc7cXvCiT pic.twitter.com/MXmXcr8LoQ — Fox News (@FoxNews) July 9, 2017

Becoming a partner with Putin in cyber security went over in some circles like a lead balloon, with Senator Lindsay Graham weighing in on NBC’s Meet The Press. Lindsay said while it wasn’t the “dumbest idea” he’s ever heard of, it came pretty close. Senator Marco Rubio didn’t like it either. He compared Trump’s partnering up with Putin like partnering up with Syria’s leader to work on a “Chemical Weapons Unit,” according to Politico.

Brutal from the editor of Der Spiegel https://t.co/oJnybPstrv — Lois Romano (@loisromano) July 9, 2017

So does the U.S. continue to go back and forth with Putin over the election meddling charges or does moving forward and looking to the future make more sense? If Putin is never going to admit to the election charges, where do you go from there?

It looks like Trump has made a decision that was the only decision a level-headed world leader could make. It isn’t going to do the U.S. any good by keeping Putin at arm’s length, the world has big problems and with two of the most powerful countries working together to fix these problems, chances are the outcome can only bring positive changes. Trump might be following that old adage, ” keep your friends close but your enemies closer.”

Who said that? According to Quora, the quote is sometimes attributed to Sun Tzu and sometimes to Niccolò Machiavelli or Petrarch. But Quora also reports that there are no sources that are published that “predate its use” in the famous movie from The Godfather saga, The Godfather II.

[Featured Image by Evan Vucci/AP Images]