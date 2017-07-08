Chicago Bulls Reportedly Interested In JaMychal Green [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Ernest Shepard and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

The Chicago Bulls have been quiet during NBA free agency. Aside from the re-signing of backup center Cristiano Felicio and bringing Justin Holiday back on a two-year deal, as reported by CSN Chicago, the Bulls have done nothing. All of the Bulls’ inactivity is expected to change soon as they make a final decision on who will be their starting power forward.

Will the Chicago Bulls’ starter at power forward be the unsigned Nikola Mirotic, or someone else?

The Sporting News is reporting that the Chicago Bulls have serious interest in offering restricted free agent JaMychal Green a contract. He would be an interesting fit with the Bulls if they are successful in bringing him to Chicago.

Green had a breakout year with the Memphis Grizzlies last season. He started for the majority of the season and finished with misleading averages of 8.9 points and 7.1 rebounds per contest.

With the Grizzlies, JaMychal Green was not utilized nearly enough. Despite playing an averaging over 27 minutes, Green had a usage rate of 14.7 percent. His true shooting percentage was 60.1 and a rebounding percentage of 15.

Not being one of the focal points of the Grizzlies’ offense may fuel JaMychal Green to pursue other options in NBA free agency. One of those options could be the Chicago Bulls.

Unless the Chicago Bulls re-sign Nikola Mirotic, there will be a need at power forward. Even if the Bulls do bring him back, a need still presents itself.

One prerequisite the Chicago Bulls have for their need at power forward is someone who can stetch the floor. Mirotic had that role for three seasons, but struggled for much of his time so far. Even if he returns, Mirotic must be pushed. The Bulls might be looking to sign someone who can do so.

Making jump shots is JaMychal Green’s strong suit.

As a stretch-four, JaMychal Geeen connected on 37 percent of his three point shots. In comparison Nikola Mirotic made 34 percent, but he took more long distance attempts with the Bulls.

Consideration for JaMychal Green in the Chicago Bulls’ eyes could be his versatility. Attempting to sign Green could make Robin Lopez expendable.

At times last season, Green spelled Marc Gasol at center with the Memphis Grizzlies. He was occasionally the primary post player when the Grizzlies went with a small lineup. His explosiveness and rebounding ability allowed the Grizzlies to get away with playing him at center.

The Chicago Bulls are looking at creating a versatile lineup. If the Bulls offer JaMychal Green a contract and are successful at signing him, it will signal another step in their rebuilding process.

