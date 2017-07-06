Poland’s First Lady Avoids Donald Trump’s Handshake Like A Boss [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Patricia Grannum and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

Well, this is awkward. Donald Trump found himself in another embarrassing situation because of a handshake in Poland on Thursday. During a photo op with the Polish President Andrzej Duda, Trump’s handshake was “snubbed” by First Lady Agata Kornhauser-Duda. Instead of shaking the POTUS’ hand first, the Polish first lady opted to shake Melania Trump’s hand instead.

On closer examination of the video, it’s pretty clear that Poland’s first lady approached Melania first because Donald Trump was busy shaking her husband’s hand. But Trump’s stunned reaction and his history with handshakes gave his critics new fodder for memes and jokes. It definitely looked embarrassing and social media jumped on it, calling the Polish first lady a “legend” and a “savage” for breaking handshake protocol.

Trump visited Poland ahead of the G20 summit in Hamburg. While there, he gave a speech where he spoke of a need for western nations to coalesce to face “forces.”

“Americans, Poles, and the nations of Europe value individual freedom and sovereignty,” he said. “We must work together to counter forces, whether they come from inside or out, from the south or the east, that threaten over time to undermine these values and to erase the bonds of culture, faith and tradition that make us who we are.”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=75SaidrwlhU

As has become pretty typical of Trump speeches, there was a warning about radical terrorism.

“Our borders will always be closed to extremism and terrorism,” he said. “We cannot accept those who reject our values and use hatred to justify violence.”

The Guardian reports that Trump was encouraged to visit Poland with the promise of a warm welcome from the Polish people. The Polish government delivered on its promise. They reportedly paid to have people transported into Krasinski Square to hear Donald Trump speak, and they were very supportive of the US President.

Whoa: Watch Poland's First Lady blatantly reject a handshake with Donald Trump: https://t.co/ZnYpfdEXuC pic.twitter.com/R9TrfIpT47 — Glamour (@glamourmag) July 6, 2017

According to The Guardian, Trump had to pause several times during his remarks because the crowd was chanting, “Donald Trump” and “USA.”

US President Donald Trump is making a major speech in Poland. Watch it live here https://t.co/lHLDY1wl76 pic.twitter.com/fT3r1aT71V — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) July 6, 2017

As Trump moves on to Hamburg, there are reports that the president and his team struggled to find accommodation in the German city. Apparently, the Trump camp took too long to book their accommodation for the G20 Summit, and all available hotel rooms were booked up, The Independent reports. Unfortunately for Trump, none of his hotels are in Hamburg. So, he will stay in Hamburg’s Senate House, and his staff will stay at the US Consulate.

[Featured Image by Alik Keplicz/ AP Images]