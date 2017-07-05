Dylan O’Brien, Thomas Brodie-Sangster And The Making of ‘Maze Runner: The Death Cure’ [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Kim McLendon and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

Dylan O’Brien has completed his work on Maze Runner: The Death Cure. Dylan has returned home from the South African set, along with the rest of the cast, after making what Thomas Brodie-Sangster predicts will be the best Maze Runner yet.

Dylan O’Brien, Thomas Brodie-Sangster, and Kaya Scodelaro who portray Thomas, Newt, and Teresa joined Dexter Darden, Ava Page, and Will Poulter on the set of Maze Runner in South Africa February 27, to complete the filming of Maze Runner: The Death Cure which had begun in Canada, about a year before. Ki Hong Li also reportedly arrived on the same flight as O’Brien.

Wes Ball, Director of the Maze Runner films, called The Death Cure a wrap on June 4. Wes tweeted about the completion victoriously after a little over four months of shooting. The film is now in post-production.

Dylan O’Brien, Thomas Brodie-Sangster and the rest of the cast are very proud of what they’ve accomplished. O’Brien and his co-stars made a very nice video showing off the set and talking about the film. The film will be released on February 9, of 2018. While that is a long wait, it is good to know that filming is complete, and actors have returned home safely.

Maze Runner: The Death Cure is the third and presumably final installment of the Maze Runner trilogy. The films are all based on the novel series by James Dasher. The first two films, The Maze Runner and Maze Runner: The Scorch Trials were only the beginning.

Maze Runner: The Death Cure starring Dylan O’Brien will be the best yet, according to Thomas Brodie-Sangster. Thomas is quoted in the Hollywood Reporter.

“There’s a lot of moments in the script that hark back to the first movie. I hope that this one does the first and second justice. I think it will. I think it’ll be better.”

Dylan O’Brien, Thomas Brodie-Sangster, and the rest of the Maze Runner cast are a tight knit group but the veterans will be joined by many new cast members according to Dexter Darden who is quoted in Digital Spy.

“There’s a lot of new characters. Reading the script, I [gasped].”

Wes Ball’s celebratory Tweet

That’s a wrap! Thanks to a great cast and crew for a hell of an experience. #theendisnear pic.twitter.com/bpWzMH9nWm — Wes Ball (@wesball) June 4, 2017

The Maze Runner franchise has an excellent box office success record, and production costs were kept amazingly low. The first Maze Runner film cost only $34 million and took in $348.32 million globally. The second film had a budget of $61 million and grossed 312.33 million.

Maze Runner: The Death Cure first began filming in Canada over a year ago. But Dylan O’Brien was seriously injured in an onset accident involving two moving vehicles. The scene reportedly involved the use of a harness, attached to one vehicle while Dylan rode on the front of a vehicle behind it.

Dylan O’Brien was reportedly pulled from the hood of the rear vehicle and dragged behind the first one. For more information about Dylan O’Brien’s accident, see this from the Inquisitr.

Following the incident in Canada, Maze Runner director Wes Ball decided to change the filming location to South Africa.

Dylan O’Brien went through a lot to bring fans Maze Runner: The Death Cure. The filming had to be delayed for nearly a year, due to O’Brien’s injuries, which were much more serious than initially reported.

Dylan O’Brien reportedly almost died in the course of making this film. While by no stretch of the imagination, could any film be considered worth the suffering Dylan endured when he had to undergo facial reconstruction surgery, Maze Runner: The Death Cure does promise to be an amazing film.

Maze Runner: The Death Cure starring Dylan O’Brien and Thomas Brodie-Sangster will be released to theaters February 9, 2018.

