Warriors Rumors: 5 Players Golden State Can Sign To Fill Out Roster [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Juan Paolo David and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

The Golden State Warriors not only won the 2017 NBA Championship but they also won the 2017 NBA Free Agency. The Warriors managed to keep their main core intact with Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant and Andre Iguodala all signed to new contracts. Golden State also managed to re-sign Shaun Livingston and David West.

However, the Warriors still need to fill out the remainder of their roster. Golden State has 11 players on the roster with four spots left to fill. The defending champions have five free agents from last season’s team with Matt Barnes, Ian Clark, James Michael McAdoo, JaVale McGee and Zaza Pachulia.

According to SF Gate, Clark and McGee are expected to cash-in on their great season while Pachulia is reportedly interested in coming back to the Warriors. On the other hand, 2017 draft pick Jordan Bell is set to replace McAdoo on the roster while Barnes might not return.

The Warriors also signed Omri Casspi to a one-year deal, per Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. Golden State now has at least three spots left on the roster and veterans could be lining up to chase their very first championship. Here are the five players the Warriors can sign to fill out their roster for next season’s title defense.

Michael Beasley

The Warriors took a risk in signing JaVale McGee last summer and it paid off. Signing Michael Beasley could also work since he played well last season with the Milwaukee Bucks. Beasley might be open to signing a veteran’s minimum and it helps that he is a close childhood friend of Kevin Durant. The 2017 NBA Finals MVP could keep Beasley’s antics in check.

According to The Mercury News, the Warriors are interested in signing Beasley to a contract. Golden State reportedly wants a backup for Draymond Green and an athletic wing who can play multiple positions. The Warriors signing Casspi might end their pursuit of Beasley but it won’t hurt to have another backup just in case an injury happens.

Vince Carter

The 40-year-old Carter has no plans on retiring and he is determined to play next season. Carter has been linked to the Warriors and he is open to playing in Golden State. He played really well with the Memphis Grizzlies last season and he can still contribute.

The only problem for Carter if he signs with Golden State is he might not get much playing time. In an interview with NBA TV, Carter revealed that he still wants to play and contribute. He does not want to sit on the bench and he wants to play regular minutes.

Jamal Crawford

The Los Angeles Clippers traded Jamal Crawford to the Atlanta Hawks in a three-team deal involving the Denver Nuggets, per The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Crawford is a buyout candidate and if he gets released, the Warriors are surely going to be interested.

The 37-year-old Crawford still has plenty of offense left in him and he could replace Ian Clark’s production. However, Crawford is only a possible backup plan for the Warriors just in case their pursuit of a younger shooting guard fails.

Raymond Felton

The Warriors signed Jose Calderon last March to solve their lack of depth at the point guard position. However, the injury to Kevin Durant led to Golden State signing Matt Barnes and immediately waiving Calderon less than 24 hours after he got signed.

Now that Kevin Durant is healthy and the wings are loaded with good backups, the Warriors might focus their attention on their point guard depth. Raymond Felton is a nice option for Golden State since he played well for the Clippers last season. Felton averaged 6.7 points, 2.7 rebounds and 2.4 assists in 21.3 minutes per game.

Nick Young

The Warriors were linked to Young this weekend and Draymond Green was even seen partying with him in what could be part of the recruitment process. Young is a streaky shooter who can contribute to Golden State’s amazing offense. He is a more consistent player than Ian Clark, who needs to get replaced.

However, the Warriors can only offer a veteran’s minimum contract to Young, which opens up the possibility of other teams swooping in and offering him more money. If Golden State can sign Young or any of the four players mentioned above, their bench is going to much scarier than last season’s.

