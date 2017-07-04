‘The Walking Dead’ Season 8 Spoilers: Dwight Following Comic Book Storyline Is Bad For Daryl Dixon [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Taylor Rios and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

The Walking Dead Season 8 is filming right now and fans are busy scouting the area to see if they can determine what will happen next. Although not confirmed, The Spoiling Dead Fans wrote there are rumors that Dwight (Austin Amelio) and Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus) have been spotted together. This is leading viewers to think Dwight might follow Robert Kirkman’s comic book storyline. However, if this happens, it would be bad for Daryl’s reputation and character.

Possible TWD spoilers for the television series and comics might be ahead. Do not continue unless you are prepared to accept the risks.

In the comic books, Daryl Dixon does not exist. However, Dwight does and in a way, he redeems himself. The character helps feed information to Rick Grimes, which allows Alexandria to defeat Negan and the Saviors. Toward the end of Season 7, it seemed his character on the television show was leaning toward the comic book arc.

As fans recall, in The Walking Dead, Rosita Espinosa (Christian Serratos) was running from the Sanctuary when she saw a figure with a crossbow. It was Dwight and the next thing viewers knew, he was being held at Alexandria. Once Rick (Andrew Lincoln) and the others returned, they had to decide what to do with the Savior.

Based on rumored filming sightings, it seems like Dwight might help Rick, Daryl, and the Alexandrians. The Savior claims to hate Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) and for good reason. It is because of the villain that Sherry (Christine Evangelista) is gone and perhaps dead. There is also the whole issue of Negan taking Sherry as his wife, something she agreed to in order to save Dwight’s life.

If Dwight and Daryl are together in The Walking Dead, it seems like Austin Amelio’s character might try to redeem himself. There is nothing wrong with trying to make the right decisions. However, for the two men to work together, could they eventually put their past behind them and even become friends? If so, this would be horrible for Daryl Dixon’s reputation. It would also be completely out of character for him.

The reason why fans love Daryl so much in TWD is because of his personality and the way he deals with things. He is a lone wolf but can help the group when necessary. He doesn’t seem interested in relationships but was great with soothing baby Judith. He may not be politically correct or savvy with words, but he is the ultimate survivor, on his own or with others.

To make Dwight and Daryl be “okay” with one another would be disastrous for Norman Reedus’ character on The Walking Dead. It would make him weak, unstable, and even some fans might deem him untrustworthy. It would damage his reputation and with a huge personality switch, he wouldn’t be as likable.

Let’s hope that the writers have a good plan when it comes to letting Dwight help, but making sure that Daryl gets the vengeance he deserves.

What do you think will happen with Dwight and Daryl Dixon in The Walking Dead Season 8?

