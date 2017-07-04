‘DOOL’ Spoilers: Halo To Pave The Way For ‘Chabby’, JJ And Gabi, And Others To Rekindle Romance? [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Taylor Rios and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

DOOL spoilers teased there would be confusion, chaos, and unexpected romantic reconnections at Martin House. Thanks to Deimos Kiriakis (Vincent Irizarry) drugging half of Salem with Halo 2.0, the guests went through some surprising encounters. It was a crazy night that ended with a murder, but there could be a silver lining. Could the Halo experience lead to many former couples reuniting in the future?

At the Martin House party on DOOL, Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn) and his ex-wife, Abigail (Marci Miller) thought they were renewing their wedding vows. JJ Deveraux (Casey Moss) and Gabi Hernandez (Camila Banus) had a slow dance together. Then, Eric Brady (Greg Vaughan) and Nicole Walker (Arianne Zucker) saw a ghostly vision of Dr. Daniel Jonas (Shawn Christian). Afterward, the two kissed.

Everyone’s biggest question when it comes to Days Of Our Lives is who killed Deimos? Even though fans are horrified at what he did, this actually might result in some good news. Take a look back at what the characters went through after consuming Halo-spiked beverages.

Chad and Abigail

Chad and Abigail, known to fans as “Chabby” just finalized their divorce. They never fell out of love, but Abby was not going to compete for Chad’s heart. As viewers recall, he has feelings for both Abigail and Gabi. As previously noted by the Inquisitr, Halo 2.0 does not change how one person feels, but intensifies the feelings they already have. Chad and Abigail’s conversation was genuine. For the first time, she told him how she truly felt and that her actions were to make him happy. Then, when he asked her if she wanted to get married, she was giddy and excited as she said yes.

Even though the conversation and events are fuzzy, Chad has not been able to stop thinking about Abigail’s words that night. Despite still being in love with Chad, Abigail and Dario go ahead and get married so he can stay in the country. Days Of Our Lives spoilers for the next few weeks tease that Chad and Gabi will try to reconnect, but he will be unable to stop thinking about his ex-wife.

JJ and Gabi

As for JJ and Gabi on DOOL, they are likely to get back together. Even though Gabi is currently single, JJ and Lani Price (Sal Stowers) are a couple. However, there have been clues for several weeks that the two are headed for a breakup. First of all, they didn’t get together under the most romantic circumstances. When they slept together in Miami, JJ didn’t even remember it. He finally asked her out, but only after being dumped by Gabi, like Lani was his “second choice.” That’s not love or romance, it’s not wanting to be alone.

Fans should also keep in mind that Lani doesn’t believe that he loves her. She is always questioning his sincerity. She notices every single time JJ looks at Gabi, does something for her, or expresses concern about a particular situation. They also seem like a mismatch and Lani wasn’t even comfortable to let JJ know about her Halo withdrawal symptoms. It wasn’t her boyfriend she leaned on, it was Eli Grant (Lamon Archey).

On yesterday’s episode of Days Of Our Lives, Rafe Hernandez (Galen Gering) suggesting that Gabi might still have feelings for JJ. Even though she doesn’t want to admit it, he is right. At Martin House, JJ and Gabi confessed they still cared about one another, slow danced, and fell asleep in each other’s arms.

Eric and Nicole

Even though there are viewers who want Brady Black (Eric Martsolf) and Nicole to last, there are others who are firm believers in “Ericole.” It is true that Nicole is angry with Eric, but they also have a long, complicated history together. Plus, they kissed while high on Halo, so they must have some feelings for one another. DOOL spoilers from She Knows tease that Brady will become jealous when he finds Eric and Nicole together. She will be “touched” by something that Eric does. There is also the fact that Nicole lied to Brady about what really happened at Martin House. All of these could lead to a nasty breakup and leave Brady with a broken heart. However, it could also lead to “Ericole” reuniting. What would Daniel want Nicole to do?

Eli and Lani

Let’s face it, Eli and Lani belong together. They both have similar family backgrounds, including not growing up with their fathers. They are both in law enforcement and are committed to their jobs. Plus, they have a connection and it was Eli that Lani leaned on during her hospital stay. He saw her vulnerable side, something she didn’t even show to her own boyfriend. It sounds like they are already being set up to be a match made in heaven, especially after Eli and Lani kissed the night Deimos was murdered.

Do you think Halo 2.0 might lead some fan-favorite couples to reconnect on Days Of Our Lives?

