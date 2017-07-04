Happy Fourth Of July To Donald Trump, The Most Badass President Since Andrew Jackson [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Perri Fisher and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

Donald Trump may very well go down in history as one of America’s most badass presidents. His toughness, resiliency, and cavalier attitude are unmatched- except in the case of America’s seventh president, Andrew Jackson. This Fourth of July, let’s make a toast to strong men from America’s past and present. From “Old Hickory” to “Modern Day Presidential,” a legacy of populism, personal fortitude, and steadfastness in the face of conflict continues to permeate the presidency of the United States of America.

Donald Trump And Andrew Jackson

Donald Trump is such a great admirer of “Old Hickory,” that he keeps a portrait of the legendary leader in the Oval Office of the White House, according to Newsweek. As perhaps the very first major populist candidate, Andrew Jackson ran a similar campaign to that of Donald Trump, focusing on the needs of the populace and positioning himself as an “outsider” alternative to unpopular establishment politicians. Old Hickory was so popular with the masses that 10,000 to 20,000 people showed up at his inauguration, partying so hard that the new leader of the country had to escape the raucous event on horseback to avoid being trampled by the crowd, according to Constitution Center.

As a strong leader of the people and an enemy of the political elite, Donald Trump echos the toughness and rebelliousness of Andrew Jackson. Instead of bowing down to the uptight and inaccessible rules of political correctness and the wooden, expressionless decorum of presidents past, Trump speaks his mind in frank terms to the American people, through his famously and increasingly controversial Twitter account. Trump explained his strategy in a two-part June 1 tweet:

“The FAKE & FRAUDULENT NEWS MEDIA is working hard to convince Republicans and others I should not use social media – but remember, I won…the 2016 election with interviews, speeches and social media. I had to beat #FakeNews, and did. We will continue to WIN!”

Another interesting similarity is that Andrew Jackson, like Donald Trump, faced personal character attacks on his wife during his campaign, according to Constitution Center. During the 2016 campaign and beyond, Melania Trump has been criticized ruthlessly. One of the more notable incidents was the creation and distribution of a meme by an anti-Trump political action committee featuring a nude photo of Melania Trump, according to GQ. The text around the photo read “Meet Melania Trump, your next first lady. Or you could support Ted Cruz on Tuesday.”

Andrew Jackson Is A Badass American Legend

According to Newsweek, Jackson was a man who fiercely defended his honor and may have been involved in up to 100 duels. Historically, a duel was an arrangement in which two men agreed to shoot at each other in order to defend their honor after a public conflict that resulted in one’s reputation being placed into jeopardy, according to Owlcation. During a duel, the two men typically step a set amount of paces from each other, turn around, and quickly shoot. Sometimes, the men shoot into the air or have their “seconds” (a friend who accompanies a man to a duel) negotiate peace. In the famous duel of Andrew Jackson against Charles Dickinson, the conflict was settled in a deadly way.

Jackson, who knew that he wasn’t a good shot, let Dickinson, a master marksman, shoot first. The bullet landed only one inch from Jackson’s heart. But instead of collapsing and conceding defeat, Old Hickory stood strong and carefully aimed his shot at Dickinson, which landed in his opponent’s abdomen, causing him to die hours later.

Aside from physical toughness, Andrew Jackson was a solid political figure who refused to compromise on his beliefs. During the Bank War, Jackson was resolute in his determination to destroy the Second Bank of the United States, a successor to the controversial First Bank of the United States, which the fervent populist felt was a centralization of economic power that was harmful to the American people, according to History. After vetoing a bill to renew the Bank’s charter in 1832, Jackson set out to destroy it once and for all by redirecting federal funds into various state banks. After bank President Nicholas Biddle created a financial crisis to foil Jackson’s plan, pressure mounted on Old Hickory to return the federal funds that he distributed, but he did not bend. The Second Bank’s charter went on to expire in 1836. America continued without a central bank until 1913, when President Woodrow Wilson created the Federal Reserve.

A Classic Fourth Of July For A New American Legend

President Trump will spend his Fourth of July with military families at the White House, according to the Washington Examiner. This particular Fourth of July event is a tradition that has been observed for many years, apparently starting with President Jimmy Carter. However, the very first Fourth of July celebration at the White House occurred during Thomas Jefferson’s presidency, according to White House History.

President Trump will watch a fireworks display on the Fourth of July after spending the afternoon at a picnic with military families on the South Lawn, reports the Washington Examiner. During Saturday’s Celebrate Freedom Rally at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, D.C., Trump gave his first Fourth of July speech, where he discussed the Trump administration’s work to help veterans, such as the recently signed VA Accountability Act, as well as getting in a customary jab at the media. According to the Inquisitr, the VA Accountability Act will make it easier to punish Veterans’ Affairs employees who exhibit misconduct or abdicate their responsibilities. On the media, Trump declared:

“The dishonest media will never keep us from accomplishing our objectives on behalf of our great American people. It will never happen.”

As President Trump continues to push his political agenda against all odds until victory is achieved, his struggles and accomplishments on contentious issues like the Travel Ban remind us, on this Fourth of July, that the American Dream has been awakened anew.

[Featured Image by John Moore/Getty Images]