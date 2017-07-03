‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’ Review: Marvel Miracle Brings Back Teen Comedy In Superhero World [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Nids Prabha and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

Spider-Man: Homecoming is sure to put a new face on the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The Tom Holland starrer brings back the fun involving web-slinger Peter Parker. Despite two other adaptations of the famous character hitting cinemas in recent years, the teen version of Spider-Man is winning hearts everywhere.

Spider-Man: Homecoming portrays the entry of the teen superhero in the Avengers world. Holland’s Peter Parker is just very excited and is unable to believe that he actually stole Captain America’s shield. The fun, light-hearted introduction in Homecoming is perfect and was really unexpected.

The normal, boring life of Spider-Man (aka Peter Parker) just trying to save his neighborhood and balancing high-school life is enjoyable to watch. The traditional superhero fare to save the world from aliens is eliminated; instead, a frustrated teen Marvel hero is seen constantly bugging Tony Stark aka Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.) for a mission to save the world.

For all those who are wondering about the need for another movie about Spider-Man, it is clear that this is not an origin film. Sophomore Peter Parker and his yearning to utilize all the new tricks he has bagged has the magic to entertain the entire family.

Marvel’s favorite actor Robert Downey Jr. could not restrain himself from praising Holland for his acting skills.

“Tom demonstrated a really natural internal conflict. It’s really hard to get down to the real meat and potatoes of what makes someone tick. And to do that while screen testing for the relaunch for Marvel’s most beloved? We all noticed.”

The American superhero film is based on the classic comic book from Marvel Comics. It is co-produced by Columbia Pictures and Marvel Studios and distributed by Sony Pictures. The Spider-Man: Homecoming marks the 16th film from Marvel Cinematic Universe.

It was directed by Jon Watts, with a screenplay by Jonathan Goldstein, John Francis Daley, Watts, Christopher Ford, Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers. Apart from Holland and Robert, Michael Keaton will be seen as Adrian Toomes (aka Vulture), Zendaya as Michelle Jones, Jon Favreau as Happy Hogan, and Marisa Tomei as Aunt May Parker.

Spider-Man: Homecoming premiered in Hollywood on June 28, 2017, and will be released in the United States on July 7, 2017. It is predicted to be the most successful Spider-Man film ever. A sequel is scheduled to be released on July 5, 2019.

[Featured Image by Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images]