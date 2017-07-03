‘Valkyria Revolution:’ When A Spin-Off Falls Flat [Opinion]

For those who picked up the PlayStation 3, Valkyria Chronicles was one of those early titles that left an indelible impression. The mixture of tactical gameplay, RPG elements, and the sketchbook visual style created a fanbase that was engaged by what was created and wanted more. Two sequels released on the Vita and a remastered version of the first game on the PS4 have certainly kept the flame alive for the series. Yet somehow, the latest entry, Valkyria Revolution, seems to douse the flame rather than maintain the spark with revolutionary embers.

Prior announcements have made clear that this game operates in its own universe. As such, Valkyria Revolution has only some connections to the Valkyria series that has preceded it. There is a “Valkyria,” a being of incredible power and albino-esque appearance. There is “ragnite,” a material with tremendous energy and sufficient value within the game world to make people kill each other over it. And there is a “Europa,” a rough recreation of Europe which is going up in the flames of a continent spanning war. That is where the similarities end.

Sometimes, taking a different approach works and trying something new pays off. Visually speaking, Valkyria Revolution certainly has a different aesthetic from the rest of the series and it is excellent. The canvas-like undertexture and watercolor styling of character models grab the player’s attention. The character designs and vehicle designs are also very well done.

Other times, trying something different doesn’t work out even though it’s clear a lot of effort has gone into trying. Aside from the great graphics, Valkyria Revolution tries many new things to the point where it becomes confusing for the player. Where Valkyria Chronicles found a way to skillfully blend real-time action with tactical RPG sensibilities, Revolution can’t seem to make up its mind if it wants to be a Dynasty Warriors-style action game, a turn-based squad oriented JRPG, or a Dark Souls-style brawler.

Missions in the game involve clearing out a bunch of baddies from the map and capturing a flag or two here and there before heading into boss battles that are more tedious than fun or engaging. While you have the option to set behaviors for your AI squadmates, there isn’t a good explanation about how to swap between them if the character you’re controlling goes down.

All the more disappointing, there’s not much motivation to swap to a different character. Characters can move around in real-time and can block or dodge seemingly infinitely, but they can only launch attacks when a phase timer says, “Ready!” The area map isn’t configured to help players quickly and easily get a clearer picture of where they are in relation to objectives. Between missions, players will likely find themselves spending an inordinate amount of time running around between various “shops” without really having great motivation to purchase from them. While you can play certain missions repeatedly to build up cash for researching newer secondary weapons, or obtain fragments of ragnite to upgrade your squad’s primary weapons, the grind is just too raw to be really enjoyable.

As disappointing as the gameplay is, the story and characters aren’t bringing anything new or refreshing to the game, either. Told as a series of flashbacks, Valkyria Revolution feels disjointed. The various references to Hamlet(yes, the one and only) are jarring from a story perspective. The main character’s name is simply a rearranging of the name “Hamlet” by shifting the first letter to the very end, and that’s the sort of thing players would expect to find from a tabletop game where the GM was in a hurry and not a professionally produced game.

Ironically, despite the homage and for all the effort put into the character designs, the dialog is quite often flat. It’s definitely not Shakespeare, for all the material they cribbed from The Bard. None of the characters, neither allies nor enemies, has any sort of heft or pull to them. Sure, they have strengths and weaknesses, but no strong connection to them is built up. With Valkyria Chronicles, you could clearly see parallels to real world history, something that could pull you in and get you to think. It’s unfortunate Valkyria Revolution doesn’t come close to that level of engagement.

Doing something different isn’t a bad thing. But doing something different while ignoring nearly every element that made the previous games a success makes for a tough sell on the fanbase. This is neither the Valkyria game that fans have been waiting for, nor is it successfully “revolutionary.”

[Featured Image by SEGA]