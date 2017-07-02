Minnesota Timberwolves Ink Taj Gibson To A Two-Year Deal [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Ernest Shepard and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

First Jimmy Butler, and now Taj Gibson, as the Minnesota Timberwolves are quickly becoming a variation of Tom Thibodeau’s former Chicago Bulls’ team. The revamped Timberwolves are turning into a quiet powerhouse given the moves they have made in the offseason. The Timberwolves may be in position to challenge for the Northwest Division title next season, if Thibodeau gets his way.

Less than two weeks ago, the Minnesota Timberwolves pulled off a stunning trade on the night of the NBA draft. The Timberwolves made a deal with the Bulls to acquire three-time all-star Jimmy Butler, as reported by USA Today. In doing so, the Timberwolves immediately made themselves into a playoff contender. Adding Jimmy Butler was just the first of the Timberwolves’ big moves.

According to the Twin-Cities Pioneer Press, the Minnesota Timberwolves agreed to sign free agent point guard Jeff Teague. Teague, also a former NBA All-Star, will replace Ricky Rubio, whom the Timberwolves dealt to the Utah Jazz for a first round draft pick in the 2018 draft.

Tom Thibodeau felt that the Minnesota Timberwolves needed some toughness and veteran leadership, as evidenced from their moves. The next big move was the free agent acquisition of power forward Taj Gibson.

Timberwolves and Taj Gibson agree to a two-year, $28 million deal, per @ShamsCharania pic.twitter.com/M65vI2KtUb — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) July 2, 2017

Gibson and Butler were with Tom Thibodeau while he was coaching the Chicago Bulls. They know how to run his system in and out. What tweaks Thibodeau felt the Minnesota Timberwolves needed will likely come from them.

Butler is obviously going to be the Timberwolves’ starting shooting guard. Whether or not Taj Gibson starts will depend on Minnesota’s needs.

Thibs is getting the band back together: Taj Gibson reportedly agrees to two-year deal with Timberwolves: https://t.co/1RTM5T1ECV pic.twitter.com/EX1daaqF8v — CSN Chicago (@CSNChicago) July 2, 2017

Taj Gibson began last season with the Chicago Bulls, but was traded at the NBA trade deadline to the Oklahoma City Thunder. He was supposed to play a significant role with the Thunder, but had some trouble carving out his niche. Things should be easier for him with the Minnesota Timberwolves, as everything is familiar to him.

With the Taj Gibson signing, the Minnesota Timberwolves are likely done with their offseason moves. There is are some NBA rumors circulating about Paul Millsap and the Timberwolves’ interest, but such a signing would have to be a sign-and-trade with the Atlanta Hawks.

Consummating a Millsap deal would not be surprising. What the Minnesota Timberwolves would likely do is offer the salary of Gorgui Dieng and draft picks to make things happen.

