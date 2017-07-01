Public’s Response To Trump Twitter Rage Fest — Quit Tweeting Or Quit Being President [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Charisse Van Horn and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

President Trump has continued his Twitter rage fest, renewing attacks on MSNBC co-hosts and romantic couple Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski, despite the backlash as reported by the Hill.

The impact of Trump’s renewed Twitter rants remains to be seen. Exactly what President Trump hopes to achieve with these tweets is mind boggling and reading the replies to each tweet signifies that they are not having the intended impact. Every time Trump tweets, it monopolizes news. This week’s headlines were overshadowed by Trump’s taunts and while those in the White House accuse mainstream media of perpetrating false narratives that distract from other issues, the same charge can be laid at Trump’s Twitter feed.

Is the president of the United States truly a hapless victim at the mercy of “fake news” media outlets that are out to get him, who can only defend himself by tweeting sexist remarks? Is there another way for Trump to handle a press that seemingly mocks and belittles him? Should President Trump focus more on fulfilling the role of Commander in Chief instead of being Commander of the Tweet?

Trump’s Twitter feed is full of people cursing him out, suggesting he hire adults to moderate his Twitter account for him, and those advising he step down from the Oval Office. Very few people are applauding his behavior or following his lead and attacking women like Megyn Kelly or Mika Brzezinski simply because he has done so. Here are some examples of the public’s response to President Trump’s latest attack on Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski.

17 shot in Arkansas, Doctor opens fire in NYC hospital, yet POTUS is tweeting insults. You are a pathetic, juvenile, peevish, little man! — Bishop Talbert Swan (@TalbertSwan) July 1, 2017

Have you thought about getting a grown-up to help you tweet? Or just giving it up? You're doing yourself terrible damage worldwide…. pic.twitter.com/4lqShUJJ0E — Jack Schofield (@jackschofield) July 1, 2017

Happy Saturday, Golf T! Just resign this low rated Presidency, Clown Fish, & you can literally tweet & putt ALL day long!. — Amanda Guinzburg (@Guinz) July 1, 2017

Instead of standing up to Putin & Jong-Un as a POTUS should, this unserious coward is punching down at talk show hosts. — Adam Best (@adamcbest) July 1, 2017

Some people are so outraged by President Trump’s actions that they are literally begging him to stop tweeting.

what is going on with you? Are you ok Sir?

These words are not very Presidential.

Please stop this. — Michael Kelly (@michaeljkellyjr) July 1, 2017

What is the MATTER with you? You are seriously the worst kind of bully. Stop hiding behind your little trigger happy thumbs. Go do something — MalyndaHale (@MalyndaHale) July 1, 2017

Like His Father, Donald Trump Jr. Uses Twitter to Target the Media https://t.co/UzRu3J9bZw After #Trump finishes 8 years he will be ready ???? — Kristine montello (@kristinemontel1) July 1, 2017

At this time, President Trump’s latest tweet has 59,000 likes and 47,000 comments, the majority of which are negative towards Trump.

What do you think about Trump’s tweets? Do you think it is appropriate for President Trump to continually engage in Twitter rage-fests? Do you think he’s belittling the office of the presidency or do you think he is addressing a media that is against him the best way he knows how?

Please leave your comments, thoughts, and opinions below.

[Featured Image by Drew Angerer/Getty Images]