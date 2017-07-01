The Walking Dead’s Norman Reedus Is Back In Black With 16 Million Fans On AMC [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Kim McLendon and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

The Walking Dead’s Norman Reedus, that hot hunk that’s 50 percent Ghost Rider 50 percent post-apocalyptic Davy Crockett as Daryl Dixon and 500 percent drop dead sexy as himself, has been spotted just cruising around the Southern U.S.A. Reedus as a solitary rider could be virtually anywhere right now, concealed under a black helmet.

The Walking Dead’s Daryl Dixon AKA Norman Reedus is a lone rider in recent sightings. Where is Jeffrey Dean Morgan, his usual riding buddy? No one knows, but lately, Norman is taking long solitary rides when he isn’t filming The Walking Dead as Daryl Dixon.

Norman Reedus has been roaring down the road like a modern day cowboy on his black steel horse. It was not a Ride With Norman Reedus filming either. That filming is finished for 2017. It is just that Daryl Dixon actor popping up alone in obscure locations, and cruising the country roads of the deep south.

The Walking Dead’s Norman Reedus was spotted at McDonald’s in Rainsville, Alabama on June 8 according to Alabama Entertainment, and it’s impossible to tell where Reedus might end up next. Imagine walking into the local McDonald’s and bumping into Daryl Dixon in black leather, all dusty from the road.

The Walking Dead filming began on May 8, but perhaps Norman Reedus was taking a break on a Thursday afternoon one month in. Daryl Dixon and the rest of the cast will film at least the first half of the season before The Walking Dead airs in the fall.

The Walking Dead’s last filming season Reedus took several long rides with Jeffrey Dean Morgan, popping up at a convenience store here and there. Norman Reedus and Jeffrey Dean Morgan rode together nearly every day according to this from the Inquisitr. Just Picture Daryl Dixon and Negan just riding around the beautiful southern countryside. That’s how it is when the country isn’t overrun by zombies.

Perhaps Norman Reedus, after a month of filming The Walking Dead, just needed to remind himself the real world is zombie free. Daryl Dixon probably enjoys taking a mini vacation to a world without those walking, wandering zombie creatures. In this world, Negan actor Jeffrey Dean Morgan is Daryl’s friend, and there is no “All Out War.”

Norman Reedus as The Walking Dead’s Daryl Dixon has won the hearts of so many AMC viewers and other fans. Daryl Dixon is a favorite of comic book enthusiasts, survivalists, and of course the ladies.

The Walking Dead’s Norman Reedus has every reason to celebrate, with Daryl Dixon’s fandom rising once again. AMC’s The Walking Dead Season 7 Finale attracted 16 million viewers for live plus 7 days, according to Variety. With the Season 7-A slump officially over Daryl Dixon can free his mind and just ride.

The Walking Dead with Norman Reedus and Andrew Lincoln enjoys a tremendously diverse fan base. With 16 million AMC viewers and even more who enjoy the show on Netflix and other streaming services, it seems the world is watching Norman’s every move.

AMC has big plans to draw even more viewers for The Walking Dead, not that Norman Reedus as Daryl Dixon isn’t reason enough to watch. Now viewers can watch all their favorite AMC shows ad-free on Comcast Xfinity Streaming Service for only $5 a month. There will be exclusive content including uncut and bonus scenes, interviews, trailers and more according to News Max.

The Walking Dead’s Norman Reedus and the rest of The Walking Dead cast will be appearing at Comic Cons, including the big one in San Diego on July 21. That will give the west coast Daryl Dixon fans a chance to meet Norman, but till then, Daryl Dixon will be taking the back roads.

[Featured Image by Mark Schafer/AMC]