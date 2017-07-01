MSNBC’s Mika Fawns Over Trump — Video Emerges Of School Girl-Like ‘Crush’? [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Roz Zurko and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

Mika Brzezinski wasn’t always spewing insults at Donald Trump, there was a time when it looked as if the MSNBC host had a crush on the future president. A “lost video” has surfaced and the clips in this video show Mika fixing Donald Trump’s hair and yes, flirting with the then real estate mogul.

As 100 Percent Fed Up wrote, the change in Mika’s approach to Donald Trump has been “huge.” Her once very flirtatious mode with Trump has been replaced with claw-like jabs at the President of the United States. Did she decide that her MSNBC show would get more ratings bashing Donald Trump than it would if she supported the president?

Some might say that Mika and her co-host Joe Scarborough are the epitome of unprofessionalism when it comes to journalism today. There is nothing professional about the way President Trump is attacked on their show. The same goes for what the Morning Joe Show did this week when Donny Deutsch called Trump a “pig” and called him out for a fist fight. What is wrong with these people?

While this war on words is saturating the headlines this week, what really did happen? You can see in the video below Mika appeared to be all over Trump at times and giggling at his jokes in a school girl-like crush. It has been reported that Trump was very friendly with both Mika and Joe before he was blindsided by the disparaging words they had to say about him on-air.

The Trump-Morning Joe Feud Has Twitter Talking, But Were Any Laws Broken? https://t.co/QgFa1DLaBa — Tom Namako (@TomNamako) July 1, 2017

So what did Mika say that got Trump on Twitter to push back with a jab about Mika having a face-lift? The Heavy suggests that it was something that happened on their MSNBC show, Mika and Joe were discussing a story about how Trump allegedly put up fake Time Magazine covers of himself playing golf on the walls of the clubs he owns where they play golf.

The truth about Donald Trump's Time magazine 'cover' https://t.co/RsVwfEVdVE pic.twitter.com/lI3PHmUv9j — The Independent (@Independent) June 29, 2017

This is when Mika Brzezinski said, “Nothing makes a man feel better than making a fake cover of a magazine about himself, lying every day and destroying the country.”

As this segment played out, someone brought attention to Trump’s hands and how they were mostly obscured in the picture on the Time Magazine cover. That is when Mika Brzezinski flippantly said, “He’s covering his hands here because they’re teensy.”

This may have been a throw-back to the days when Marco Rubio started a field day about Trump’s small hands, which occurred when he was on the campaign trail. This is seen in a report from NBC last year. Many believed that Marco alluded to small hands meaning small other parts as well and Donald Trump took the brunt of that in the headlines for a while. He did offer his hands as evidence at a podium one night making it very clear to the masses that they were not small.

.@morningmika: "Nothing makes a man feel better than making a fake cover of a mag about himself, lying every day and destroying the country" pic.twitter.com/r30Acu5y2P — Tom Namako (@TomNamako) June 29, 2017

The list of really nasty insults is long that Mika has thrown Trump’s way. She’s said that his entire staff looks “lobotomized.” They look like that because they are too scared to stand up to Trump, Mika said. These are people that Trump cares about, so now she’s calling them names. She equated Trump to a fictional boss who takes over NBC in a made-up scenario trying to prove a point.

She said if a new boss came into NBC and “started tweeting wildly about people’s appearances, bullying people, talking about people in the competition, lying every day, undermining his managers, throwing them under the [bus] — that person would be thrown out. It’s just not normal behavior. In fact, there would be concerns that the person who runs the company is out of his mind.”

It is not known whether Trump himself was privy to Mika’s comments while watching the show, or if one of his staff members brought it to his attention. What is known that he decided to bite back with a vengeance and many are backing him up on this today. It appeared Trump had enough and there are many people out there who say he was right to push back the way the did. Mika turned out to be a fair weather friend apparently.

Watch her in the video above and ask yourself if that is a woman who really hates Trump.

[Featured Image by Carolyn Kaster/AP Images]