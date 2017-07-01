Is Melania Pregnant Or In Perimenopause? Inquiring Minds Want To Know, But Should They? [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Charisse Van Horn and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

Is Melania Trump pregnant or in perimenopause? It’s a popular question and some of the First Lady’s recent outfits have caused some to question if she’s hiding a rounder belly. As a former fashion model, there is great interest in Melania’s appearance, most likely because our glamorous FLOTUS leaves us very little else to talk about. Her anti-cyberbullying platform has yet to manifest and people rarely hear her speak to the public. She does look beautiful whether she’s wearing Dolce & Gabanna, Maison Ullens, or Roland Mouret, but beyond the flattering designs, people want to know if she’s pregnant or if at 47-years-old, Melania is in peri-menopause.

Perimenopause is the transition a woman goes through between her fertile years and menopause. According to Harvard Health, Perimenopause often lasts for three to five years, but can be as little as two or as long as eight. A woman isn’t considered to be in menopause until one year has passed from her last menstrual cycle. At 47-years-old, Melania is at the age where her fertility is winding down and the transition to menopause begins. Perimenopause comes with many symptoms including what has been dubbed the “menopause muffin top,” according to Web MD. As a woman enters Perimenopause and her hormones begin to fluctuate, she begins to store extra fat on the belly. Though there is no way to know for sure what Melania’s current health issues are, it is more probable that at 47-years-old she is in Perimenopause and not pregnant.

Many across social media networks are searching for information regarding Melania’s fertility status and whether or not she is pregnant. At a time when beauty standards are being challenged and the public shifts its opinion that all women need to be a size 0 to be considered beautiful, we must also ask why the public obsession with Melania’s stomach. So what if Melania has a muffin top? Do we really need to fixate on how FLOTUS looks in her dress and what if she does have some belly fat? Donald Trump has recently come under fire for making remarks about MSNBC journalist Mika Brzezinski having plastic surgery that has only led to the discussion on how women are viewed in society.

What do you think about the obsession with Melania’s stomach, possible baby bump, or muffin top? Do you think there’s too much focus on women’s physical appearance in general? Here are some examples of the obsession with Melania’s “baby bump” from social media.

[Featured Image by Alex Wong/Getty Images]