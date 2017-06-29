Should Twitter Ban President Trump For Abusing Service By Harassing Others? [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Charisse Van Horn and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

Twitter is a popular social media service and like any other company, it has rules. Some of those rules apply directly to the tweets one posts and there is a certain expectation that those using Twitter will abide by the terms of service (TOS). President Trump frequently uses Twitter in a way that has become controversial, inflammatory, and hurtful to others. This certainly presents the issue that President Trump may be one of the greatest violators of Twitter’s own terms of services. Should his account be suspended and should Twitter ban POTUS from using Twitter?

Under the Twitter Rules section of the social media site, there is a section that details abusive practices. Included in this section is harassment and the rules are as follows.

Harassment: You may not incite or engage in the targeted abuse or harassment of others. Some of the factors that we may consider when evaluating abusive behavior include: if a primary purpose of the reported account is to harass or send abusive messages to others;

if the reported behavior is one-sided or includes threats;

if the reported account is inciting others to harass another account; and

if the reported account is sending harassing messages to an account from multiple accounts.

Whether Twitter agrees that President Trump’s tweets violate the terms of service is one thing, but there is no question that many people would like to see Trump’s Twitter account banned. The Washington Post wrote an opinion piece back in November 2016, and cries for a Trump Twitter ban have since increased. In fact, so many people have called for a Trump Twitter ban, that there is even a Twitter moment about it. You can see those tweets as well as some of Donald Trump’s most offensive tweets below.

With Donald Trump’s history of using Twitter to attack people, journalists, politicians and those who disagree with his political ideas, do you think it’s time Twitter bans POTUS from the social media network? Do you think Trump’s tweets cross a line or are they an example of free speech? Do you feel that President Trump crosses a line when he engages in misogynistic, crude, and hateful comments? With President Trump’s penchant for disparaging tweets geared towards women that are based upon physical appearance, do you think Trump is violating Twitter’s harassment rules?

Please share these tweets Trump wrote about Obama w/ Sarah next time she implies Trump is a victim of bullying???? pic.twitter.com/e6BLqHR7mf — MarnieB (@carbon_based_XY) June 29, 2017

.@ariannahuff is unattractive both inside and out. I fully understand why her former husband left her for a man- he made a good decision. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 28, 2012

Robert Pattinson should not take back Kristen Stewart. She cheated on him like a dog & will do it again–just watch. He can do much better! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 17, 2012

Obama is, without question, the WORST EVER president. I predict he will now do something really bad and totally stupid to show manhood! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 6, 2014

Everybody should boycott the @megynkelly show. Never worth watching. Always a hit on Trump! She is sick, & the most overrated person on tv. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 18, 2016

Donald Trump has a long history of demeaning women for their appearance https://t.co/hDag4q4JCe — VANITY FAIR (@VanityFair) June 29, 2017

GOP Rep. Lynn Jenkins slams President Donald Trump for his "unacceptable" tweets https://t.co/BojwBGypqX pic.twitter.com/HBpy5CUstO — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) June 29, 2017

I heard poorly rated @Morning_Joe speaks badly of me (don't watch anymore). Then how come low I.Q. Crazy Mika, along with Psycho Joe, came.. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 29, 2017

…to Mar-a-Lago 3 nights in a row around New Year's Eve, and insisted on joining me. She was bleeding badly from a face-lift. I said no! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 29, 2017

If crazy @megynkelly didn't cover me so much on her terrible show, her ratings would totally tank. She is so average in so many ways! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 19, 2016

.@SenJohnMcCain should be defeated in the primaries. Graduated last in his class at Annapolis–dummy! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 16, 2015

