Hypocrisy In The White House—Trump Bullies On Twitter As Melania Vows Cyber-Bullying Platform [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Charisse Van Horn and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

“And Jesus knew their thoughts, and said unto them, Every kingdom divided against itself is brought to desolation, and every city or house divided against itself shall not stand.” — Matthew 22:25 KJV

We’ve all heard the saying “A house divided cannot stand.” It comes from the Bible, and it is frequently quoted in numerous circles. It seems the same can be said about the White House, as there may be no more blatant hypocrisy and division than the platform First Lady Melania Trump has selected and the social media habits of her husband Donald J. Trump. While Melania has made it clear that she will not stand for cyberbullying, or those who use the Internet to share hateful or hurtful messages, especially when directed at women and children, as the Guardian reported, President Trump has continued to cyber-bully numerous people, including recent attacks against MSNBC host Mika Brzezinski. Melania Trump stated the following when speaking to Berwyn residents in Philadelphia, according to the Guardian.

“Our culture has gotten too mean and too rough, especially to children and teenagers. It is never OK when a 12-year-old girl or boy is mocked, bullied or attacked. It is terrible when that happens on the playground and it is absolutely unacceptable when it’s done by someone with no name hiding on the internet.”

Reading President Trump’s Twitter account is like reading the “Guide to Cyber-Bullying 101.” From early attacks on Rosie O’Donnell to his barrage of misogynistic Megyn Kelly tweets, Trump’s Twitter account has a theme. Not only is it used to bully those he disagrees with, but blonde journalists get the specialized treatment. He has also used the words “bleeding” when bullying both women, what this may signify only Trump knows.

While the White House defends Trump’s comments by saying he is simply firing back at his critics, as CNN reported, cyber-bullying experts say otherwise, reports Forbes. There is no question in many cyber-bullying experts’ minds that Trump engages in online cyber-bullying. The hypocrisy that anti-cyberbullying is Melania Trump’s platform is staggering.

As many have been quick to point out that Melania has done nothing to combat cyber-bullying maybe she should consider taking a stand for women against her husband’s bullying attacks. If Melania needs help finding a place to begin her cyber-bullying campaign, she can start with this collection of 332 bullying tweets her husband has shared online via his Twitter account, as reported by the New York Times.

What do you think about the fact that Melania Trump hasn’t actually done anything about cyber-bullying yet? Do you think she realizes it’s best to stay quiet until Trump stops tweeting? Or do you disagree that President Trump is a bully?

Do you think President Trump should continue tweeting?

Share your comments below.

WATCH: Melania Trump last November re cyber-bullying: "We have to find a better way to talk to each other." pic.twitter.com/EFYDZDN6yR — Yashar Ali (@yashar) June 29, 2017

DNC: Trump's "bullying tweets" about Brzezinski are "an attack on women everywhere" https://t.co/XPiJBZhVyn pic.twitter.com/1YYDoHLuK5 — The Hill (@thehill) June 29, 2017

Oh okay.

"Melania Trump: Ending Social Media Bullying Would Be Focus As First Lady" https://t.co/NeUY5s0Tu2 — Kal Penn (@kalpenn) June 29, 2017

Donald Trump's bullying of Mika Brzezinski crosses a line | Analysis by Chris Cillizza https://t.co/gcZ88OL7sM pic.twitter.com/fdBm4yP5y7 — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) June 29, 2017

[Featured Image by Debby Wong/Shutterstock.com]