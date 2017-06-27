The following article is entirely the opinion of Britt Lawrence and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

Before getting into part 2 of this two-part feature on The White Princess, let’s quickly recap the recent developments surrounding the series or lack thereof. There is still no news to report on Starz’s decision to renew the originally intended limited series for a follow-up. Despite the lack of news on a possible Season 2, the series’ official Twitter account has been active.

While an official answer to whether there will be a second season of The White Princess remains indefinitely unknown at the moment, one development for the series is more certain. Whether or not, it will be given the awards credit it is due.

Fans will learn whether it does, when the 2017 Primetime Emmy nominations are announced on July 13. Actress Jodie Comer, who plays Lizzie, recently sat down with awards-centric site Goldderby to discuss her role on the Starz series. Here’s hoping Comer will be among The White Princess nominees.

Now let’s get to the answer portion of this “burning questions” feature. You can read Part 1 on the Inquisitr here.

Part 2 begins

While The White Princess concluded at the beginning of June, fans are still buzzing about it, which should come as no surprise to fellow fans. The series ended on a note teeming with emotional cliffhangers and shocking plot twists.

In light of that finale, The White Princess‘ official Twitter account has asked several thought-provoking questions for fans to respond to. This fan will attempt to answer them. Feel free to share your thoughts on the answers provided via the comments section below.

In the second half of this two-part feature on the Inquisitr; the three latest questions posted on the series’ Twitter page are analyzed. In Part 1, four questions were answered, we pick up with burning question number six.

So without further ado, let’s once again get down to the business of queens, kings, princes, and princesses for the conclusion of this feature. We begin with a question regarding the Tudors vs. the Yorks.

Each side fought for power until the very end. Were you Team Tudor or Team York? #TheWhitePrincess pic.twitter.com/bwM2sC7ALj — The White Princess (@WhitePrincess) June 15, 2017

Burning Question No. 5

This is one of the major questions at the core of The White Princess and its predecessor series. In each series, both Elizabeth Woodville and Margaret Beaufort schemed to get their children in power. One of them ultimately succeeded. The thing that makes it hard to pull for Team Tudor is Margaret, the villain who committed the most egregious of sins, ordering the murder of the child princes in the tower.

She continued her murderous streak, going on to murder Jasper Tudor (Vincent Regan), the uncle and mentor of Henry, to keep her lethal secret in The White Princess. Margaret (Michelle Fairley) consistently gets her hands dirty so her son’s hands can remain clean.

Given the way Henry (Jacob Collins-Levy) reacts to learning of his mother’s atrocious actions, it is obvious that Henry is not a bad guy. He pursued a throne he falsely thought was being occupied by a man who killed his own nephews.

That false belief was fueled by his mother’s lies and her creation of a false narrative. Henry operated on bad information with seemingly good intentions.

The matriarchs of Team York and Team Tudor played a ruthless game, their children desired to end. You can empathize with both Lizzie and Henry trying to break the cycle.

Had Elizabeth Woodville’s scheme worked, she could have ended up getting Lizzie’s children, her own grandsons, killed. Neither mother was innocent in all this. They wanted their respective son on the throne, at any cost.

Personally, there were flaws with each “team.” For Margaret and Elizabeth’s children, the faces of their respective Houses during The White Princess, the series posed a dilemma that was easy to see from both sides of the new heads of the House of York and Tudor’s positions.

Would The Boy have stayed true to his word and truly spared Lizzie and her children? #TheWhitePrincess pic.twitter.com/TmgHKwutA7 — The White Princess (@WhitePrincess) June 19, 2017

Burning Question No. 6

This tweet raises the most haunting question of all. Did Lizzie really need to kill her brother to spare her sons?

In the tower, Lizzie (Jodie Comer) asks Richard (Patrick Gibson) about his plans, should he become the King of England. He makes it clear that Henry will have to die, though he assures her his nephews would be safe.

Richard clearly believes he will be able to make this happen. Having been in the palace, Lizzie knows her brother’s idealism is not as impactful as he thinks. Down the line, Richard would have likely faced the same decision his sister was facing in that moment.

Albeit, given how unpopular the Tudors were depicted as being, it is hard to imagine people leading the charge to overthrow Richard, so they could put one of his Tudor nephews on the throne. Yorkist supporters could have been wary of any threat and acted. But it would have been shaded in a bit of paranoia.

As long as Margaret Beaufort was also removed from the picture, Richard might have succeeded in reigning without his nephews being in any danger. Without Margaret around to stir the pot of Tudor support, the threat of the Tudors’ would have been significantly weakened.

The White Princess clearly demonstrated that the Tudors had few allies and England wanted a York king. In many ways, Richard’s nephews were far less of a threat to him than he and his brother, were to their uncle, Richard III.

In an interesting side note, when The White Queen ended Lizzie and her siblings were declared illegitimate. Before marrying Lizzie, Henry restored their legitimacy.

By legitimizing Lizzie and her siblings, Henry legitimized her brothers as well. If Henry had not married Lizzie and the York siblings had remained illegitimate, Richard’s claim would have arguably been less impactful.

If Richard had won the throne, the peace he discussed would have been possible. However, Lizzie did not want to lose her husband to make that so. Could she have convinced Richard to fake her husband’s death, like she and Henry tried to do for him?

In the end, one could argue that a lot of what fueled Lizzie’s decision was more about protecting her husband than her sons. She gave Richard a way out earlier in the penultimate episode of The White Princess and he refused it. Richard chose to die for a principle, and Lizzie had to kill him for hers.

Would you have made the same moves as Maggie? #TheWhitePrincess pic.twitter.com/h4mRpKo05T — The White Princess (@WhitePrincess) June 22, 2017

Burning Question No. 7

Just as Lizzie had to make decisions to save her husband and children, Maggie (Rebecca Benson) was working for an opposite agenda, in many ways putting her brother’s life before her husband and son’s welfare. At one point, Maggie’s husband asks her to consider the consequences her decisions could have on her son. Maggie forges ahead, regardless.

Lizzie and Maggie are pretty much mirror images of each other. Lizzie hurt the family she was born to, to help the one she had married into. While Maggie, on the other hand, risked her husband and son to save her brother. Despite her best efforts, Maggie ended up losing her brother and Lizzie ended up sacrificing hers. Both were in lose-lose situations.

In The White Princess finale, Maggie’s family did not suffer for her mistakes. In the end, she could have lost her family for going against Lizzie and Henry. Making the same moves as Maggie could have had more dire results than even she realized.

What is your take on the aforementioned questions? Sound off in the comments section below and find out if The White Princess becomes a 2017 Emmy nominee when the nominations are announced July 13.

