NOFX ‘Generation Z’: The Meaning Behind The Bleak Lyrics And The Fighting Spirit Of Punk Rock Bands [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Kim McLendon and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

NOFX “Generation Z” from the First Ditch Effort album, is a masterfully crafted punk rock anthem or would anti-anthem be more appropriate? After all, a rock anthem is supposed to be celebratory as explained in Yahoo Answers, but NOFX offers little to celebrate with those “Generation Z” lyrics.

Musically, NOFX “Generation Z” offers that punk rock driving anger, and the anger, cynicism and tough vocals drive the song and the listener. It motivates and propels NOFX punk rock listeners to a frenzy. Therefore it’s a powerful anti-anthem.

“Generation Z” lyrics by NOFX let the listener know right away that the situation is dire as if no one had noticed. The world is in a dark place and has been for at least a couple of decades, and NOFX with its punk rock style isn’t shy about the reveal in the “Generation Z” lyrics

I think that our kids will probably see

The end of humanity, as we know it

Cause this world’s about to blow it.

Will they see what they saw in ancient Rome,

The destruction of the home.

Will they see the end of civility?

NOFX “Generation Z” is essentially saying with their punk rock lyrics this could be the end of the world or at least the end of western civilization.

NOFX “Generation Z” recalls “Ancient Rome” in these “Generation Z” lyrics. History tells us how Rome fell. Wealth inequality led to an economic crisis and taxation drove the elite to take their investment capital outside the country. Military spending became unsustainable and eventually, the military, spread too far, weakened. Rome became divided. The government was corrupt and became unstable. Wars stirred by Rome drove barbarian [foreign] refugees into Rome. Religion, morals, ethics, and values changed. Finally, a barbarian [foreign] invasion took Rome down.

NOFX “Generation Z” lyrics describe an entire situation in two words, “ancient Rome.” It is an apt description of at least one potential outcome of our society.

Punk rock has always been the dire prophet, calling out the excesses of the 1970s, and pointing eerily to this moment in time. NOFX in the lyrics of “Generation Z,” is saying the world has arrived at the only logical end since ancient Rome went in much the same way.

Cause when morality’s been blurred,

Procreation seems absurd

And human rights and freedom are just words,

That have lost all their meaning

In a world that is bleeding.

Like an animal in slaughter,

I hope that my daughters never know

In “Generation Z, NOFX points out the ever worsening nature of the economic, ethical, and ideological crisis. The crisis only seems new to some as more and more people awaken to the twenty-first-century nightmare the punk rock band described in the lyrics of Generation Z.

NOFX shows concern for the up and coming “Generation Z” as the NOFX singer speaks of what he hopes his daughters never have to know. The lyrics of “Generation Z,” express concern for the next generation. It is a terror only a parent could know, and certainly plenty of parents feel that in the current economic climate.

What it feels like to give up

To know the whole world is corrupt.

To realize they are really on their own

And there’s no one left who cares

About the future

Infected cuts don’t need a suture

There’s a feeling that the human race,

Has seen the checkered flag

Punk Rock artists NOFX indicates that others within society are mysteriously unaware of the hunger around them. That is indicated in the lyrics of “Generation Z” in the lines above. It is amazing how oblivious the upper class has become of the increasing poverty among the former working class.

NOFX’s “Generation Z” uses the lyrics of the next verse to wish for a restart, but the punk rock musicians believe that’s not possible. The earth “can’t give birth to a baby planet.”

We’ve been divided, we’ve been bled,

Like a chicken without a head.

Running frantically amuck

Taking but not giving a f**k.

NOFX points out the divisions in the “Generation Z” lyrics. Western civilization has been divided like never before. People have always had their differences, and good people have been deceived into hating each other over what amounts to lies.

As NOFX explains later in the “Generation Z” lyrics, the powers that be are not necessarily the ones we vote for. “Kings and queens rule the land” and leave little choice short of fighting back, so the powerful have set good people with different opinions against each other.

Punk rock bands like NOFX may put forth bleak lyrics but punk rock music is stirring. The very sound of punk rock is a call to riot in some ways, so it is good that NOFX explains in “Generation Z” that the divisions are not real. Something external has caused this division. Fighting against each other is pointless.

Is “Generation Z” really as hopeless as NOFX is indicating? No, and the encouragement is in the music of punk rock, not the lyrics. NOFX is pointing out the problem, activating the thought processes with complex punk rock lyrics and then invoking the audience with the driving sound of punk rock music. “Generation Z” by NOFX is perhaps a recipe for fixing the problem.

NOFX in the lyrics of “Generation Z” is putting forth a hopeless situation using punk rock music, but we can’t afford to lose hope because we do have only one world.

[Featured Image by Cory Schwartz/Getty Images]