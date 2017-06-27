‘Big Brother 19’ Spoilers: Were Photos Of ‘BB19’ Cast Entering House Leaked On Purpose? [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Ryan DeVault and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

Big Brother 19 spoilers now include photos of the BB19 cast as they are about to enter the house this summer. These leaked photos are generating a lot of buzz on social media, as they show the 16 new houseguests with their game-faces on. It’s an intriguing entry into the Big Brother 19 spoilers this season, but some are questioning whether producers and CBS may have leaked the BB19 cast photos on purpose. Was this an idea to help generate more viewers for the season premiere on June 28?

A report by Big Brother Network has just come out, showing two groups of eight houseguests as host Julie Chen speaks with them outside of the BB19 house. This is typically what happens before they begin the game and start on their quests to win the $500,000 prize. The article also confirms which houseguests are in each group, setting up a lot of theories about who might be crowned the Big Brother 19 winner.

The first group of BB19 houseguests is Jason Dent, Mark Jansen, Dominique Cooper, Kevin Schlehuber, Ramses Soto, Elena Davies, Alex Ow, and Christmas Abbott. The second group of BB19 cast members is Josh Martinez, Megan Lowder, Cody Nickson, Jillian Parker, Matthew Clines, Jessica Graf, Raven Walton, and Cameron Heard. While these are great Big Brother 19 spoilers, they are also slightly incomplete, as it is not revealed which group enters the BB19 house first.

This Houseguest plans to lay low to get ahead in the #BB19 house this summer. Meet #BBRaven: https://t.co/CCTSyH6mKc pic.twitter.com/iGbdBLTUWx — Big Brother (@CBSBigBrother) June 27, 2017

Someone close to production made these images available and that is the reason they are on social media. The question is whether they were leaked on purpose or if someone released the images a bit early on accident. Either way, it has done exactly what the show producers had hoped, with Twitter flooded with comments and predictions about how the June 28 season premiere is going to play out. These Big Brother 19 spoilers did the trick, but there is a large mystery still getting discussed on social media, and that is whether there is a returning houseguest.

Is someone else going to join the BB19 cast? Is there a twist where someone from a past season gets to join the 16 new houseguests? Paul Abrahamian is one name that has been kicked around a lot and he certainly has a lot of followers after his time on Big Brother 18. He is a polarizing cast member, so it would be a good move for the producers to add him to the mix.

As for these early leaked BB19 cast photos, they are the perfect addition to all the potential Big Brother 19 spoilers already on the internet, as they can easily be verified for authenticity.

[Featured Image by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images]