Is NASA Really About To Discover Aliens? Anonymous And Thomas Zurbuchen Are Excited [Opinion]

Has NASA discovered aliens? Is there intelligent alien life somewhere in the universe? Anonymous stated in a video shown below that there might soon be an announcement that alien life has been found on other planets. The video is based largely on statements by NASA’s Thomas Zurbuchen.

The Anonymous video below begins with a statement that shocked viewers.

“NASA, mankind is about to discover extraterrestrial life.”

Anonymous quotes NASA’s Thomas Zurbuchen, Associate Administrator for NASA’s Science Mission Directorate. Zurbuchen made a statement in April, which is quoted in Science Alert.

“Taking into account all of the different activities and missions that are specifically searching for evidence of alien life, we are on the verge of making one of the most profound, unprecedented, discoveries in history.”

While NASA has not yet found aliens, it does seem they are serious about searching. Anonymous reported that Dr. Thomas Zurbuchen is excited about the possibility.

Anonymous mentions in another video the latest discoveries of the Kepler Space Telescope. NASA has discovered 219 new planets that could potentially be similar to earth. NASA has also discovered that most stars have at least one planet.

NASA is well aware that makes the number of possible planets with the potential for alien life virtually infinite. The solar system that had been dubbed Trappist 1 alone has three likely candidates with potential for sustaining life. It seems logical that at least one planet somewhere in the universe could be inhabited by some form of alien life.

While Dr. Thomas Zurbuchen is excited about the possibilities, he wanted to explain that Anonymous might be premature in predicting NASA’s announcement of alien life. Dr. Zurbuchen used Twitter to clarify his stand and NASA’s in a June 26 tweet from @Dr_ThomasZ. Zurbuchen’s tweet is quoted on Space.

“Contrary to some reports, there’s no pending announcement from NASA regarding extraterrestrial alien life.”

NASA has reportedly not found alien life yet, despite the Anonymous report, but they do have current programs in place that hold promise for finding alien life. In another tweet, Dr. Zurbuchen interjects more optimism that alien life might be discovered.

“Are we alone in the universe? While we do not know yet, we have missions moving forward that may help answer that fundamental question.”

The Anonymous video goes on to discuss the possibility of not only alien planetary life but also extra-dimensional alien life. Could beings from other dimensions be trying to contact our dimension? Are they considering relocation to our dimension?

NASA is not prepared to discuss extra-dimensional alien life, and it certainly seems outside the usual Anonymous video content as well. Is this actually Anonymous? It is hard to determine. The nature of their organization is one of secrecy and of multiple factions as well as fake or unaffiliated Anonymous cells.

As NASA and Dr. Thomas Zurbuchen seem hopeful, the Anonymous video seems more cautious. If NASA were to suddenly announce the existence of humanoid alien life on another planet, or in another dimension for that matter, what would be the reaction?

As Anonymous mentions, for decades certain groups have felt that the governments of the world were repressing knowledge of UFOs and what they really are. NASA has never before seemed this serious about the possibility of finding alien life on other planets. It is hard to imagine the definitive proof of such a discovery.

NASA’s official announcement of alien life on other planets, if it ever happens, would be shocking for numerous reasons. The Anonymous video is being taken with a large degree of skepticism, but Anonymous has an eerie record of being correct in their improbable predictions.

A NASA announcement of alien life might be met with skepticism in the current political climate, due to recent accusations of fake news. Rumors of government hoaxes among conspiracy theorists might make even a presidential or congressional announcement suspect. Even if believed, many people might not see this as good news.

Will NASA, perhaps even Dr. Thomas Zurbuchen, ever announce the existence of alien life as Anonymous predicts?

