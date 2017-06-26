Ryan Serhant Having Kids With Emilia? ‘MDLNY’ Star Spills The Beans About Kids [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Mary Jane and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

Ryan Serhant was single when he first started filming Million Dollar Listing: New York. He was determined to build an empire in New York, and he was working so much that he barely had time to date. During one season, he met Emilia Bechrakis, but she almost broke things off with him because he kept choosing work over her. She was frustrated with everything that was going on and Serhant realized that he had to make some sacrifices. It didn’t take long for him to win her back and he proposed to her one morning in Times Square.

Needless to say, fans were eager and excited to follow their wedding during Ryan’s wedding special last summer. Serhant traveled to Greece to get married and he even invited his fellow co-stars. However, fans are now ready for the next step, as Ryan and Emilia have been married for a whole year. But is he ready for children? Would he be able to slow down his work to become a father? According to a new Bravo report, Ryan Serhant is now dishing the details about when fans can expect to follow their pregnancy journey on Million Dollar Listing: New York.

Date night ☺️ A post shared by Ryan Serhant (@ryanserhant) on Jun 25, 2017 at 8:10pm PDT

As it turns out, fans of Million Dollar Listing: New York may not have to wait all that long to see Ryan Serhant swaddle a baby or even change a diaper. As it turns out, the couple is already talking about when a baby can enter the world, and it sounds like it will be soon – but not too soon.

“Soon,” Ryan told Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live, adding, “But not too soon.”

Clearly, Ryan Serhant isn’t giving out a date, which is fair. Couples don’t always get pregnant immediately, and one can imagine Bechrakis doesn’t want the pressure from viewers to get pregnant. The two of them are currently enjoying their relationship, and it sounds like they are talking about it.

☺️ (@wsj @wsjrealestate @realtrendsinc @serhant_team) A post shared by Ryan Serhant (@ryanserhant) on Jun 23, 2017 at 11:03am PDT

Fans are already excited about Fredrik Eklund’s decision to pursue parenthood while filming Million Dollar Listing: New York, so it will be even more entertaining to see if Ryan Serhant and Emilia can get pregnant and have a baby. Hopefully, Ryan would alter his selling schedule, so he can be at home with the baby for a while.

What do you think about Ryan Serhant having a baby? Are you surprised he’s considering it given he is so busy?

[Featured Image by Theo Wargo/Getty Images]