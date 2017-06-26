Will The Real Johnny Depp Please Step Forward? [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Kim McLendon and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

Johnny Depp fans have been reading some pretty negative press about the actor/musician lately. These things do not match up with the person the general public has always known. Of course, one could say that fans don’t really know him, but what about the people who actually do know him?

Johnny Depp has a lot of well-respected friends in music and acting, and all of them have nothing but nice things to say about the iconic actor. More importantly, they are all eager to spend time with him, even though the press wants to paint that salty pirate Jack Sparrow as old, washed up, crazy, and broke. However, a lot of people apparently don’t see him that way.

Johnny Depp is being tried in the media. Marilyn Manson used the words “crucified unjustly” to describe Depp’s bad press over a year ago, but Manson says none of that was true, according to this report from the Inquisitr. Now it is a real firestorm, but how much is true now? If one is going to try Depp in the media, why not call character witnesses?

Paul McCartney, Keith Richards, Patty Smith, Alice Cooper, Marilyn Manson, Liam Gallagher, Kris Kristofferson, and more all like Johnny Depp and spend a lot of time with him. Johnny is well respected in the music and film industry. Won’t some others speak up for him now as Alec Baldwin has?

Johnny Depp might not be helped by witnesses when it comes to the negative press. Over two dozen witnesses, including law enforcement, testified in court, according to the Mirror, essentially proving in court that he did not abuse Amber Heard. However, some reporters won’t let it go, even now.

Brad Pitt, Liam Gallagher, and Kris Kristofferson all spent time with Johnny at Glastonbury last weekend. Why doesn’t someone ask them about the infamous quote or how he was acting in general last weekend?

Johnny Depp got a lot of bad press over a tiny snippet of video from Glastonbury that was obviously taken out of context. What was said before? What was said after? Was Mr. Depp responding to someone’s leading question? If so, who asked that question? Was he set up? If it wasn’t a very misleading snippet, then why was it cut down to less than a minute?

There seem to be a lot of Johnny Depp clones out there in a lot of different people’s minds. Is the favorite icon really abusive? Is he some sort of threat? Isn’t Johnny the same sweet, quirky, and wildly talented actor and guitarist fans have adored for over three decades?

Will the real Johnny Depp please step forward? Mr. Depp has a history of stepping forward on behalf of others, but now as he is the one being accused. Who will step up?

Johnny stepped forward when three innocent men were about to be executed in West Memphis Arkansas

Johnny Depp and some of his musician friends raised funds for lawyers who got DNA proof that Damien Echols, Jason Baldwin, and Jessie Misskelley — dubbed the Memphis Three — were innocent. Depp involved himself personally, helping Echols adapt to life outside prison after 18 years of incarceration for a crime he did not commit.

Johnny Depp told MTV News at the time he had to step up.

“As a person, I couldn’t stand by and allow that to happen.”

Johnny Depp steps forward when children are sick and in hospitals

Johnny Depp keeps the cameras and reporters away so he can have time to cheer kids dressed as Jack Sparrow. He has been doing this for years.

Johnny Depp steps forward for the Make a Film Foundation

When 16-year-old Anthony Conti, who was suffering from stage 4 cancer, needed the A-list actor for his Make a Film Foundation project The Black Ghiandola. Johnny Depp co-starred with Anthony in this short zombie film, according to PR Newswire.

Johnny Depp stepped forward last Friday when Kris Kristofferson needed him on stage to play guitar. For more information, see this article from the Inquisitr.

Here are some more stories from the Inquisitr that are directly related to this story. There certainly isn’t enough room here to catalog all the iconic actor and musician’s many friendships, but this is a start on who Johnny is and what he’s like. People can believe as they like, of course, but in the name of balanced coverage, during a firestorm of controversy, please consider these articles.

Johnny Depp steps forward whenever he sees a need large or small, but will anyone step forward for him?

