Lisa Vanderpump Lands New Gig: Dorit Kemsley Using This News To Continue With ‘RHOBH’? [Opinion]

Lisa Vanderpump is probably busy filming the newest season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, as the show often films during the summer and returns in late fall. Lisa has been on the show for years, and while she did contemplate leaving the show last year because she felt she had little support, she decided to stick around. Now, she’s celebrating a new job of sorts, as she’s the newest editor-in-chief of Beverly Hills Lifestyle Magazine. One can imagine she will do a great job, as she has truly become the face of Beverly Hills luxury.

According to a new tweet, Dorit Kemsley is now congratulating Lisa Vanderpump on her new role as the editor-in-chief of Beverly Hills Lifestyle Magazine. The two have been friends for a long time, and Vanderpump is the reason why Dorit started filming the show last year. Lisa wanted some support on the show, and she decided to get Dorit to start filming the show. While some people loved seeing a brand new face, others didn’t like how she wasn’t as open as some of the other wives. It didn’t help that Lisa Rinna accused her of doing drugs.

Congrats ???? @LisaVanderpump on becoming the new editor and chief of @bhlmagazine !!! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/menAXf9SoZ — Dorit Kemsley (@doritkemsley1) June 25, 2017

While Lisa Vanderpump and Dorit are close friends, it sounds like Kemsley may be keeping Lisa close to score another season of the show. Maybe she wants to come back on the show for redemption, as she doesn’t want people to assume she’s doing drugs. No word on whether Bravo wanted her back or if she brought enough of a storyline to score herself a role on the show.

Dorit did play a huge role in the panty-gate drama that surrounded Erika Girardi, but Erika warned her not to talk about it for the sake of attention. Maybe she was trying to warn Kemsley not to use her to score a storyline.

Dorit may be using her friendship with Lisa to keep her role on the show. None of the other wives have congratulated Vanderpump on her new job. In addition, Dorit has been sharing pictures of herself on social media, hinting that she’s model-ready for another season.

[Featured Image by Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images]