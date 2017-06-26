Brad Pitt And Sienna Miller Reportedly Couldn’t Stop Cuddling At Glastonbury [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Kim McLendon and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

Brad Pitt and Sienna Miller were reportedly seen “stroking each other” at Glastonbury last Saturday morning during a 3 a.m. rendezvous. Only time will tell if this alleged encounter at Glastonbury will become a relationship, but it might possibly be the first time Pitt has been romantic with a woman since his breakup with Angelina Jolie.

Brad Pitt and Sienna Miller, a 35-year-old British actress, reportedly did not arrive at Glastonbury together, nor were Pitt and Miller spending time together on Friday. They reportedly didn’t spend Saturday together either. Sienna Miller was seen walking around the Glastonbury festival hand in hand with her girl pal, 31-year-old Poppy Delevigne on Saturday according to the Daily Mail.

Sienna Miller and Brad Pitt were romantically linked back in early April, but Sienna dismissed those claims. Were the rumors right the first time, or did Pitt and Miller just happen upon each other at Glastonbury?

Sienna Miller told Page Six in April, that rumors she and Brad Pitt were flirting were just “Silly.”

“I’m not going to even dignify it with a response. It’s predictable and silly,”

Brad Pitt, Johnny Depp, and Bradly Cooper were hanging out together earlier on Friday at the Pyramid Stage taking in the Kris Kristofferson performance. Sienna Miller was not with Pitt, Depp, and Cooper then.

Johnny Depp took the stage unexpectedly to help warm up the Glastonbury crowd for Kris Kristofferson, with his amazing guitar skills. See more, including video of Johnny Depp and Kris Kristofferson performing together on the Inquisitr.

Brad Pitt and Sienna Miller were not spotted together until, 3 a.m. after a day of music and a night of partying. Brad and Sienna had been enjoying their weekend at Glastonbury separately but had mutual friends. A source for The Sun reports Pitt and Miller met up among a crowd of strangers after Ms. Miller had been partying the night away with Bradly Cooper and Noel Gallagher.

Johnny Depp was at that party as well. For more details on how Noel Gallagher, Johnny Depp, Bradly Cooper, and friends partied at Glastonbury see this from the Inquisitr.

It is unknown if Brad Pitt was anywhere near Noel Gallagher’s party with Johnny Depp and Bradly Cooper, but according to this from The Sun’s anonymous source, Sienna Miller was allegedly there. Brad Pitt was reportedly among the minority of Glastonbury attendees not drinking. Brad Pitt has given up drinking so that might be why he wasn’t around for these traditional Glastonbury evening festivities.

Brad Pitt was reportedly among the minority of Glastonbury attendees not drinking. Brad Pitt has given up drinking so that might be why he wasn’t around for these festivities.

“Brad had been keeping a relatively low profile at the festival, but emerged with the masses at 3 a.m. to link up with Sienna after she’d spent the night partying with their mutual pal Bradley Cooper and Noel Gallagher in the VIP Park backstage bar.

Brad Pitt and Sienna Miller were “keen” to find a quiet place to spend time together at Glastonbury, at least according to a source for The Sun.

“They seemed keen to get away from prying eyes and made a dash for the Rabbit Hole, the festival’s underground and exclusive venue, with a group of friends and were inseparable as they waited to go inside.

Brad Pitt and Sienna Miller were reportedly behaving very intimately toward one another at the Glastonbury music festival according to The Sun’s source.

“Brad and Sienna couldn’t keep their hands off each other, touching and stroking each other at every opportunity. They seemed really intimate.

Brad Pitt and Sienna Miller are of course adults, and currently single. There is no real scandal here, but if these reports are true, Brad Pitt has perhaps decided he’s mourned his marriage to Angelina Jolie long enough. The two reportedly went to be alone together according to The Sun and their unnamed source.

“The party was cut short and they had to leave after five minutes because the venue was closing. Bradley Cooper left and Brad and Sienna headed back arm in arm to their private Winnebago.”

Glastonbury is a rock and roll tradition in England since the early 1970s. There are multiple stages, venues, drinking establishments, gift shops and more set up just for the four-day weekend on the Worthy Farm.

Celebrities like Brad Pitt and Sienna Miller, have always been able to let their hair down a bit at these Glastonbury festivals. People are drinking, and perhaps doing and saying things they wouldn’t normally say and do. Glastonbury is supposed to be a retreat from the uptight world of more prudish society.

As Brad Pitt and Sienna Miller, as well as Johnny Depp, discovered though, it’s no longer a case of what happens in Glastonbury stays in Glastonbury. There were cameras and reporters everywhere filming and recording every word and action. Plus, these days, everyone has a cell phone with them everywhere.

Noel Gallagher made it pretty clear he doesn’t care. He freely admitted he planned to let loose for the Glastonbury weekend, but perhaps there were those in his company who couldn’t afford to do so. Society has gotten so invasive, judgmental, and watchful of A-list celebrities like Brad Pitt and Johnny Depp.

Did Brad Pitt and Sienna Miller start a relationship at Glastonbury in the early morning hours on Saturday?

[Featured Image by Vince Bucci and Jason Kempin/Getty Images]