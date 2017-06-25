‘Dragon Ball Fighter Z’ Vs. “Marvel Vs. Capcom: Infinite’: Which Fighter Will Be Better? [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Bryan Star and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

It’s a great time to be a fighting game player, especially if you love Marvel Vs. Capcom and Dragon Ball Z games.

We already know that both Marvel Vs. Capcom: Infinite and Dragon Ball Fighter Z have been announced. Two fighting games that will be completely new in their own rights, fans of both series have every reason to be hype. The former of the two titles will be released in September, but Dragon Ball Fighter Z is said to be in an ongoing development process. A bit of competition has been sparked between fans when it comes to the two games, leading to an interesting question: which fighting game will be better?

The Marvel Vs. Capcom series is taking a different approach with the new Infinite title. Fighting has been reduced to a 2v2 scenario, bringing a different style of play from the 3v3 action of Ultimate Marvel VS. Capcom 3. Capcom has stated that this is intentional, and the game’s story will be a main drive for those who pick it up. There’s already a demo available for play, though it doesn’t necessarily reflect the game’s final product. This is good news, mainly because the character models have been changed for the worse. Chun-Li doesn’t look attractive in the least, Dante appears to be much older than he should, and other models look thrown together in a rush job.

Dragon Ball Fighter Z is already accepting pre-orders. Take a look and reserve your copy: https://t.co/gyyeqeNs5Y pic.twitter.com/HrJ43w0yp6 — PVP Live (@PVPLive) June 23, 2017

Granted, a report by GameSpot reveals that developers are looking into fan feedback toward Marvel Vs. Capcom: Infinite. It’s no guarantee that anything will be changed in what time remains, but Capcom is aware of fan displeasure in regards to the models we’ve seen thus far. Capcom also assures its players that the game will have a great amount of creativity. At first glance, one might find it hard to see. Still, Marvel titles are known for hiding gems (no pun intended) in its gameplay and mechanics.

Dragon Ball Fighter Z appears to be doing much better in the media department. Fans have little to no complaints, and the game looks beautiful. Arc System Works is behind the new DBZ fighter, known for other titles such as Guilty Gear and BlazBlue. Unsurprisingly, it looks as though Dragon Ball Fighter Z will have gameplay mechanics somewhat similar to its sibling fighters. The game is set for a beta in the summertime, but one can be confident that some things will most likely feel familiar.

We asked Capcom your burning questions about Marvel Vs. Capcom: Infinite, and they answered. https://t.co/IXA9AoP6mf pic.twitter.com/yXAjunJ4KT — Game Informer (@gameinformer) June 24, 2017

While there are huge fans of both games and a large fanbase for the series themselves, it seems as though Dragon Ball Fighter Z is taking more interest. A report by Gamesradar reveals that Twitter is ablaze with DBZ beating Marvel Vs. Capcom: Infinite. While it isn’t a definite, fans are already speaking their interests in favor of DBZ over Marvel’s upcoming title. It remains to be seen whether Dragon Ball Fighter Z will stay consistent with its updates and features, but Capcom has the advantage of seeing its game on shelves before Goku and friends take the stage.

What are your thoughts on Dragon Ball Fighter Z and Marvel Vs. Capcom: Infinite? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.

