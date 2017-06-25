Johnny Depp And Brad Pitt Help Make Kris Kristofferson’s Performance A Hit At Glastonbury [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Kim McLendon and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

Johnny Depp has had an amazing weekend at Glastonbury, some great things happened and some terrible things have happened to Johnny lately, but nothing is going to dampen his spirit at Glastonbury 2017. Depp has been on hand to make sure that nothing goes wrong for anyone else, and Kris Kristofferson was so glad Depp and Brad Pitt were around to make things go smoothly for him at Glastonbury.

Kris Kristofferson found Johnny Depp and Brad Pitt handy guys to have around when performing at Glastonbury. The odd decision to sandwich 81-year-old Kris Kristofferson’s performance between two millennial bands, First Aid Kit and Royal Blood, worked against the aging musician. The young British audience was rather bewildered by the song “Me and Bobbie McGee,” according to The Guardian.

It appeared Kris Kristofferson was losing the Glastonbury audience who were starting to look around, even wander off, with a vague uncertainty. It was just such a quick switch from something they were used to, to something old but unfamiliar to them.

Fortunately, Johnny Depp was standing by. Clad in a Johnny Cash tee shirt and one of his rather adorable hats, it was Depp to the rescue. Brad Pitt was nearby as well, but that part comes later.

Johnny Depp quickly mounted the Pyramid stage at Glastonbury, acoustic guitar in hand, as Kris Kristofferson was starting the song “Sunday Morning Coming Down.” Those old enough to remember, and American, would know this as a Johnny Cash song, though Kris Kristofferson wrote it.

Johnny Depp was able to regain Kris Kristofferson’s audience’s attention and focus with some exceptional guitar work. He was also able to quell Kris Kristofferson’s stress. It’s always nice to know someone’s got your back.

Kris Kristofferson was cheered up quickly and exchanged many appreciative glances at Johnny Depp as can be seen in the video below.

Johnny Depp didn’t upstage his old buddy Kris Kristofferson though, he played two songs, and was off. It was just an introduction that was needed. The Glastonbury audience had adjusted by then, as can be seen in the second video. The crowd is beaming with inspired looks on their faces as Kris Kristofferson sings “For The Good Times.”

Kris Kristofferson won the Glastonbury audience but Johnny Depp made sure they gave him a chance. Good musicians like Depp know how to fill in when needed and then fade into the background. A good guitarist can save the day and still make sure the vocalist is the star. That’s what Depp did for Kris Kristofferson.

Kris Kristofferson is a highly accomplished musician with a tremendous gift for performance and songwriting. Kris Kristofferson is still looking good at 81 as well, but British teens just aren’t familiar with American country music from the 1960s and 1970s. They’d never heard anything like it before, and it was nice of Johnny Depp to make that introduction. It helped the audience to connect.

Johnny Depp showed that uncanny ability Alice Cooper pointed out this summer of being able to get in and get back out. Also, as Cooper pointed out, Depp has an amazing ability to play something he isn’t all that familiar with on a moment’s notice. Alice Cooper is always talking about what a great guitar player Hollywood Vampires has in Johnny Depp. Loudwire has one such quote from Alice.

“Johnny is one of these guys that just loves that era, and he’s a killer guitar player. There’s a movie called Chocolat, and he plays this gypsy guitar player, and he does all this [famed jazz guitarist] Django Reinhardt stuff, and it’s really him. It’s not somebody playing for him, he’s really playing that stuff. Joe Perry heard that and he called him up and said; ‘Can I get guitar lessons from you?!’ So that’s how good Johnny is.”

Johnny Depp obviously knows Kris Kristofferson’s “Sunday Morning Coming Down.” Anyone his age from the United States, especially a Johnny Cash fan like Johnny Depp, has probably heard it a million times, but the second song, “Silver Tongued Devil,” was a pretty deep cut. It’s actually fairly obscure by comparison.

Johnny Depp makes it through “Silver Tongued Devil” just fine at Glastonbury, though. He looks at the music for a moment and then watched the other guitarist as they played. It was quite an accomplishment.

Kris Kristofferson’s voice had strengthened since Johnny took the stage, and it was time for Depp to say goodbye, but according to The Guardian, an Image of Brad Pitt, who was standing nearby and enjoying the show flashed up on the screen just to let Kris Kristofferson know there were guardian angels still around. It’s bound to be reassuring to have friends around when in a strange country and playing a festival of a somewhat different genre, not to mention being 81-years-old.

Johnny Depp saw a need in the moment and he filled in. He was helping Kris Kristofferson out. It might not have been a big deal, but it’s why Johnny Depp is so beloved by his musical peers. Depp isn’t a showboater. Johnny is genuine and he cares, not just about the music but about the people.

RELATED REPORTS FROM THE INQUISITR

Johnny Depp Professional Guitarist Jammed With Paul McCartney, ZZ Top, Aerosmith, And Alice Cooper [Videos]

Kris Kristofferson’s Wife Details His Undiagnosed Lyme Disease Battle That Was Mistaken For Dementia

Kris Kristofferson: Scholar, Veteran, Activist, Icon

Johnny Depp Partied With Old Pal Liam Gallagher At Glastonbury Music Festival 20 Years After ‘Be Here Now’

Johnny Depp Is An Honored Guest At Glastonbury, The Annual Woodstock Of England [Opinion]

Johnny Depp and Brad Pitt made Glastonbury just a little bit nicer for Kris Kristofferson and the audience.

[Featured Image by Kevork Djansezien/Getty Images and Grant Pollard/AP Images]