Harry Styles At Glastonbury? Oasis Reunion Possible? Rumors Fly About Special And Secret Guest Sets [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Kim McLendon and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

Harry Styles should be at Glastonbury this year. Styles is a rock star now, and it would be totally strange if he were not at Glastonbury 2017, but it’s not been announced officially. There are a couple of unannounced slots though, and a lot of rumors about who might be filling those.

An Oasis reunion with Noel and Liam at Glastonbury is also a strong rumor. Noel Gallagher has been talking excitedly about Glastonbury, and Liam Gallagher is set to perform. Some say that Oasis will come together at Glastonbury in 2017. Could that be true?

Glastonbury organizers have been touting a big surprise according to the Telegraph. It’s supposed to be huge. So what is bigger news than Harry Styles skyrocketing his solo career? Not much really. Would an Oasis reunion be considered huge? Maybe.

Harry Styles after five years in One Direction has an enormous fan base. Harry once said that One Direction’s popularity was similar to the Beatles in the 1960s, but Styles never felt that One Direction’s music was even comparable to the legendary fathers of rock.

Harry Styles vowed to grow as a musician during the One Direction hiatus. Styles’ new album is evidence of his substantial efforts. Harry’s album is a modern adaption of classic rock. Wouldn’t it be weird if, after vowing to become a rock star, Styles missed Glastonbury?

Oasis’ Noel Gallagher may have given a huge clue about Harry Styles’ whereabouts this weekend when he was going on a bit of a rant this week during a question and answer session.

Did Noel Gallagher unwittingly spill a Glastonbury secret? While hypothesizing that his own wild and crazy days at Glastonbury with Oasis may have spoiled it for the younger generation of musicians as quoted in NME, Noel Gallagher blurted out what may have been a surprise.

“Harry Styles isn’t going to be f**king coked up at Glastonbury.”

Harry Styles not being “coked up” is hardly a surprise. Harry keeps himself clean of such things and that is well known. What may be the surprise is that Noel Gallagher of Oasis inferred that Styles will be at Glastonbury, just not “coked up,” as he put it. For more about Noel Gallagher’s comments on Harry Styles, see this from the Inquisitr.

Noel Gallagher’s brother Liam Gallagher is set to perform at Glastonbury and it’s a pretty sure bet Noel will be there. It’s been heavily rumored that Oasis will have a reunion at Glastonbury. If so, that might explain how Noel Gallagher might be on the inside enough to know Harry Styles was a huge surprise Glastonbury guest.

Harry Styles isn’t scheduled to appear at Glastonbury. But Harry’s absence from the festival seems like a huge oversight unless he’s the surprise guest. Is an Oasis reunion on the horizon as well?

Noel Gallagher of Oasis fame has mentioned Harry Styles at least twice since Styles released his first solo album. Apparently, Noel isn’t a fan, though he confided that his wife was. Did Noel Gallagher leak Harry’s surprise on purpose, or was he just so carried away with his rant that he forgot it was a secret?

Will Harry Styles appear at Glastonbury, or is Noel Gallagher of Oasis just dropping Harry’s name for impact?

[Featured Image by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images]