This Is How ‘Dexter’ Season 8 Should Have Ended [Video] [Opinion]

Ever since Showtime’s Dexter series finale, the fans have expressed their disappointment in the finale episode. The episode felt rushed and unlike much of the series. Many Dexter fanatics have asked for Showtime to “make it up to the fans” and bring the series back for one more season. At the moment, Showtime isn’t planning to bring the series back.

A Dexter fan, recut Season 8 scenes to recreate what should have happened during the series finale. And, the result is nothing short of amazing!

The big change in the video is that Debra doesn’t die. They removed that part where she was fatally shot. Instead, Dexter agrees with Deb that Hannah has to die because she couldn’t be trusted. He decides to make her his last victim, before driving his boat into the hurricane and being presumed dead. The last scene of the video, Debra is at the beach with Dexter’s son, Harrison playing in the sand. The way the video was recut, it created a better ending than the one that aired on Showtime in 2013.

The Big Problem With The Dexter Finale

The biggest problem with the finale was when Dexter sent Harrison alone with Hannah. Over the course of Season 8, Dexter mentioned over and over that he couldn’t trust Hannah not to turn on him. If Dexter couldn’t trust her not to poison him, why would he send his son with her alone? Why would he disappear, leaving Hannah to raise his son? This part has never made any sense to Dexter fans, as it went against what Dexter had said in previous episodes.

As ‘Dexter’ turns 10, we look at the bloody series' most psychotic scenes https://t.co/oYazoDVfNN pic.twitter.com/L0U9sH16IR — New York Daily News (@NYDailyNews) October 10, 2016

Another issue with the finale was he never really paid the price for being a serial killer. He was able to escape, yes, but he didn’t face any legal ramifications for his actions. Many fans felt it would have been a better ending if the police found out and arrested Dexter and he faced charges for being the Bay Harbor Butcher. They could show that the series has been nothing more than Dexter retelling his story just before execution.

@SHO_Dexter Jesus Christ Morgan! You are the Bay Harbor Butcher!" Happy birtday to my favorite serial killer . #Dexter10 pic.twitter.com/VKba7ZLwCR — Cengiz Paksoy (@CengizPaksoyy) October 2, 2016

The ending just felt forced and rushed. It wasn’t as free flowing as the rest of the series. Dexter was such a great series, but the writers ruined Season 8 with an ending that didn’t make sense to many of the fans. Watch the fan-made video and share your opinion about Dexter’s ending in the comments section below.

