Stark Speculation About ‘Game Of Thrones’ Season 7 Based On The New Trailer [Spoilers] [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Krista Grabowski and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

Game of Thrones Season 7 is almost here, finally. Thank the old gods and the new gods. This week HBO saw fit to give us a new trailer as a sort of snack for our hunger for new episodes until what is bound to be a feast for the eyes and heart when Season 7 begins on July 16. The latest Game of Thrones trailer, like all GoT trailers, is packed with so much to pique our interest and make us even more excited to know what will happen next. They are masters of giving us just enough to make us go crazy speculating about what the next season will hold without giving it away, and they’ve done it again. We could, and will, spend days and weeks talking about it all. For now, let’s take a look at some of the speculation about the Starks in Season 7 of Game of Thrones that has arisen from the latest trailer.

Sansa is undeniably the topic of many conversations about this latest trailer. It opens with her and ends with her, and both her behavior and her words have us intrigued. Before we jump in, here’s the trailer in case you haven’t seen it yet. Or even if you have. (You know you want to watch it again.)

Let’s start with that opening shot of Sansa walking away from something, or rather someone. The guys over at New Rockstars on YouTube noticed something really interesting that I’m betting most people missed. What’s obvious is that she is uncomfortable, even glancing over her shoulder at one point at someone behind her. The person is very difficult to see, but if you zoom in on the shot, someone is there. This shot seems to be in Winterfell near the heart tree. The Season 6 Game of Thrones finale included a scene with Sansa was near that tree with Littlefinger. The opening shot of this Season 7 trailer could be the reverse shot of the end of that scene. In Season 6, Littlefinger watched her walk away. Maybe this is a continuation of the same scene but from Sansa’s point of view. It may also be why we hear Littlefinger’s voice at this point. But wait, there’s more.

Game of Thrones has included this dynamic between Littlefinger and Sansa for several seasons now. He now is trying to persuade her to turn against her brother, Jon, and join him, Littlefinger, on the Iron Throne. He’s trying to pit her against her family. Hold on to that thought and consider what she says at the end of the trailer, at about 20:25.

“When the snows fall, and the white winds blow, the lone wolf dies, but the pack survives.”

In a previous article, we talked about one interpretation of this statement that says that Jon Snow is going to die, possibly at the hand of Sansa. But another possible interpretation is based on the fact that this one statement is actually part of something Ned Stark said to Arya back in Season 1 of Game of Thrones. Here’s the line in the context of what he said.

“Let me tell you something about wolves, child. When the snows fall, and the white winds blow, the lone wolf dies, but the pack survives. Summer is the time for squabbles. In winter, we must protect one another, keep each other warm, share our strengths. So if you must hate, Arya, hate those who would truly do us harm.”

If you consider the meaning of that one line now, who is the pack, and who is the lone wolf? Maybe Sansa is actually saying (maybe to Arya) that the Stark children must protect each other, protect the Stark pack, and allow the lone wolf (Littlefinger) to die. He did, after all, betray her father.

On the subject of Arya, there are a couple of shots of the youngest daughter that could be her returning to Winterfell, but there isn’t much more here.

The latest Game of Thrones trailer has much to say, however, about Bran. First, at about 20 seconds in, we see the gates of Castle Black being opened for him and Meera. Bran passing through the Wall could be a very bad thing. Because the Night King touched Bran, the White Walkers were able to break through the protective barrier around the weirwood tree in a previous season. Will they now be able to do the same with the Wall?

About a minute in we see a close up of a single raven who is part of a large group of ravens who are flying together. The single raven has a blue eye, which many believe means that Bran has warged into it to learn something, possibly about the position of the White Walkers. This would fulfill a prophecy that the Three-Eyed Raven made in a previous season of Game of Thrones when he told Bran that he would not walk again, but he would fly.

Last, but certainly not least, of the Stark children is Jon Snow. The new Game of Thrones trailer includes a voiceover of him encouraging someone (maybe Daenerys) to unite with him and others who have been fighting each other so that they can defeat the White Walkers.

“For centuries, our families fought together against our common enemy. Despite their differences. Together. We need to do the same, if we’re gonna survive. ‘Cause the enemy is real. It’s always been real.”

Most of what is included about him in the latest trailer is related to battle, the battle that Game of Thrones fans have been looking forward to for years. There’s a shot around 1:18 of Jon and two other people on higher ground surrounded by White Walkers then one seconds later of him fighting a White Walker. We see him defeat a White Walker, knocking him to the ground just before facing an army of them. The interesting thing about this shot is that there are flames behind the White Walker army. Are these flames from Dany’s dragons come to help Jon? Are there flames behind him as well? Is that why the White Walkers he is facing are staying at a distance?

There is so much more to talk about. We have touched only the tip of the iceberg on this subject. Which is a good thing because it will help keep us busy for the next three weeks, until Game of Thrones returns to HBO on July 16.

[Featured Image by HBO]