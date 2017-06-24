Zayn Malik ‘Likes’ Gigi Hadid: Zayn And Gigi Just Want To Be A Normal Couple Not A Power Couple [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Kim McLendon and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid are not breaking up, not even close. The two are getting along great, as usual. Team Malik and Hadid are making life work for them as a loving couple, despite rumors to the contrary.

Zayn Malik spoke with the Evening Standard recently about his relationship with Gigi Hadid, how Gigi and Zayn as a world-class supermodel and world famous recording artist, actually live. How do they really feel about each other?

“But I can understand how it can look, that you’ve got these two people in a ‘power couple’. That’s not something I want to be a part of. I’m with her because I like her and I hope she’s with me because she likes me.”

While Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid are a powerful couple, Zayn is letting the world know that he and Gigi aren’t together because they are both famous, or because the relationship is mutually advantageous, although it may be advantageous, that’s not what their love is about at all.

With Vogue referring to Gigi Hadid as Zayn Malik’s “most enduring wardrobe accompaniment,” no wonder Malik feels he has to set the record straight about Gigi as a real person. Ms. Hadid is the love of Zayn’s life, not a fashion accessory.

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid have some very unusual circumstances in their lives. They are photographed and recorded at work, then on the way home, they are photographed and questioned by the press. Yet, when they are at home together, they like to keep things as normal as possible.

Zayn Malik told the Evening Standard he and Gigi Hadid are not into talking about work all the time.

“When we come home, we don’t really talk about that s**t. We just spend time together as a normal couple, cook food, watch TV, have a laugh.”

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid both love to cook. Gigi reportedly loves to make desserts while Malik enjoys making various types of meat pies. Malik spoke of a steak and potato pie, and also a chicken, sweetcorn, and Alfredo sauce pie. Zayn even makes the pastry from scratch. He rolls it out and everything.

How do Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik manage to stay so thin? It’s hard to imagine but Zayn’s stress has in the past led to a form of anorexia. Zayn’s anxiety has been very severe in the past, but Gigi has helped him quite a bit with it.

“It’s not a thing that you just get rid of overnight but it’s getting to a much more manageable place. I think it came from a lack of confidence, just a sense of disbelief in myself.”

Gigi Hadid has worked to build up Zayn Malik’s confidence. Ms. Hadid also helps him face his fears and phobias. She’s very supportive. Going solo has also helped. Z says he feels “a certain sense of control” on his solo tours. Malik reportedly felt a loss of control of his own life when he was one of five One Direction members.

“I’m more confident in my ability and what I want to give to my fans. I can think of people coming out to see me perform as a positive thing now, rather than something I am dreading.”

Gigi Hadid recently posted this photo. These two are so obviously in love. Yet rumors of problems, spats, and breakups keep circulating. Ms. Hadid no doubt posted this to quell recent rumors of trouble in the Malik and Hadid household.

missing mine???? A post shared by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid) on Jun 23, 2017 at 10:24am PDT

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik are such a cute couple.

[Featured Image by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images]