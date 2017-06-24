Cavaliers Rumors: Dwyane Wade And Carmelo Anthony Heading To Cleveland This Summer? [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Juan Paolo David and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

The Cleveland Cavaliers need to make some big moves this offseason in order to keep up with the Golden State Warriors. The Cavaliers need to upgrade their roster so that a fourth meeting with the Warriors in the NBA Finals happens before LeBron James leaves in the summer of 2018. The latest rumors suggest that the Cavaliers can manage to get both Dwyane Wade and Carmelo Anthony this offseason.

According to Joe Vardon of the Cleveland Plain Dealer, Wade and Anthony are buyout candidates this summer and during the 2017-18 NBA season. Wade decided to accept his $24 million player option with the Chicago Bulls, keeping him in his hometown for one more season. However, the Bulls appear to be heading in a different direction and they could buyout Wade to help him get his money.

On the other hand, Anthony has been linked to many trade rumors in the past year, but New York Knicks’ president Phil Jackson can’t seem to find a trade partner after devaluing his best player. The 33-year-old superstar still has two years in his contract and he has a no-trade clause. The Knicks are open to buying out Anthony and he is interested in signing with the Cavaliers if it happens this summer or during the regular season.

The arrival of both Dwyane Wade and Carmelo Anthony in Cleveland will give the Cavaliers a star-studded starting lineup. LeBron James shifts to the power forward position while Kevin Love starts at center. Kyrie Irving has to become a better playmaker to make it work with Tristan Thompson and J.R. Smith coming off the bench.

Wade and Anthony are past their primes, but they are still good players who can contribute to a championship team like the Cavaliers. Cleveland fans need to hope that the Bulls and Knicks decide to part ways with their respective stars for the Cavaliers to have a chance in forming their own “big five.” It also helps that Wade and Anthony are great friends with LeBron James.

However, the Cleveland Cavaliers face a couple of problems in securing the services of Wade and Anthony if they get bought out. First, there are contending teams such as the San Antonio Spurs, Boston Celtics, and Houston Rockets that might be more appealing than Cleveland. Secondly, the Cavaliers front office is in shambles after the firing of David Griffin.

The only positive to be taken away from Griffin’s firing is Chauncey Billups might be the one replacing him, as ESPN reported this week. Billups is a well-respected veteran and he is also former teammates with Carmelo Anthony in Denver. Nevertheless, it should be noted that these are just rumors at the moment.

The Cleveland Cavaliers tried acquiring superstars like Paul George and Jimmy Butler but to no avail. George might be on his way to Hollywood, while Butler is in Minnesota. Kevin Love does not have enough value, which means the Cavaliers could be stuck in neutral unless the Bulls and Knicks help them by releasing Wade and Anthony.

[Featured Image by Elsa/Getty Images]