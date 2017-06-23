Prince Harry And Meghan Markle’s Potential Son Eerily Pieced Together By Forensic Artist [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Roz Zurko and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

Prince Harry has said in the past that it’s been hard to find a woman to settle down with because of all the things that come along with being a royal. With Meghan Markle already in the public eye for her role on “Suits,” it seems as if he found someone who is at least used to all the attention. With that said, a recent posting of a picture that was created by a forensic artist might be enough to scare anyone off.

It looks as if Harry and Meghan will stay together, so when Harry recently revealed he would like children someday, someone got the idea to compile features of both Meghan and Harry to create an image of what their child may look like. Of course, the painting of a son that was pieced together for this image was given red hair.

The Sun suggests the boy is “very cute,” but some might find this fictitious kid a bit eerie looking, almost alien like. They report the artist used images of the Queen, Meghan, and Harry, but doesn’t Meghan have a grandmother as well? Once done they donned a strange looking cap on the kid. The pieced together child in this very odd image can be seen here.

What Harry said in a recent interview is that he is “determined to have a relatively normal life and if I am lucky enough to have children they can have one too.” It seems to have a normal life has been a common theme throughout Harry’s adult years. When he split up with Cressida Bonas that theme came out again. Harry was finding it hard to find someone who would put up with all that comes along with being a royal.

The BBC reports back in 2014 that the prince dated Cressida for two years and it wasn’t too long after she attended her first royal function that engagement rumors hit. But it seemed the two didn’t last too long after that, with an “amicable” split reported by both Harry and Cressida. It was back in 2012 when Prince Harry declared that it is hard for a prince to find love, as the Daily Mail reported back then.

He said that both he and William recognized the “unique challenge for finding a potential bride. This was right after his five-year on and off again relationship with Chelsy Davy. She tired of the public interest in everything they did. Harry wasn’t on his best behavior at that time either and she also got tired hearing about his nightclub escapades.

So far Meghan Markle seems to be a good sport about the constant limelight, but the two aren’t even engaged and they are already privy to seeing their future son in a painting. That has to be very eerie for anyone. Will all the attention that comes Harry’s way ever wear Meghan down like it did Harry’s other girlfriends in the past? According to The Closer, while Harry and Meghan have yet to announce their engagement, the buzz about them getting married sooner rather than later is in the air, or at least online.

[Featured Image by KGC-178/starmaxinc.com/AP Images]