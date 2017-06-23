Melania Trump’s Conflicting Rumors Mirror A-List Celebrity Headlines [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Roz Zurko and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

It was just a matter of time before someone somewhere would spark the rumor that Melania Trump is having a baby. She’s still young enough at 47 by today’s celebrity standards and she’s extremely fit, so it is not as if such an event isn’t feasible. Feasible or not, this rumor is just that — a rumor. It appears Melania is getting the celebrity treatment with the arrival of this pregnancy rumor when, at the same time, the headlines are mocking her marriage as one in trouble and sleeping in separate quarters.

Melania Trump did an interview with Fox News last night as everyone was getting ready for the congressional picnic at the White House, and you don’t need a body language expert to tell you what common sense indicated. The new first lady of this nation is happy, and that was easily seen with her genuine smile and her answers to the questions that appeared extremely honest and unrehearsed.

First Lady Melania and Barron Trump, the adorable 11-year-old first son who has also captured the infatuation and hearts of the nation, are settled in and like living at the White House. This is something Melania said without hesitation.

According to the Closer, rumors of a FLOTUS pregnancy have started due to pictures of the first lady that were taken on Tuesday, June 20 when Melania accompanied President Trump for a meeting with Panamanian President Juan Carlos Varela and Lorena Castillo, his wife. This meeting took place at the White House, and plenty of pictures were taken. Melania is pictured with the first lady of Panama below in an Instagram post. She shows no sign at all of even a tiny stomach bump, but that is something you can see for yourself below. This is the outfit Melania wore that supposedly started the rumors of a pregnancy.

Enjoyed hosting Mrs. Varela of Panama ???????? at White House ????????for lunch today. Her humanitarian efforts are to be applauded & I look forward to working alongside her in the future! A post shared by First Lady Melania Trump (@flotus) on Jun 19, 2017 at 2:01pm PDT

It was a form-fitting light blue dress that supposedly gave Melania’s rumored secret away, but this is such a far-fetched rumor with nothing to back it up. Although it did get a lot of attention online, which is what many rumors are created for in the first place.

Donald Trump addressed the possibility of growing his family with more children while on the campaign trail.

The then-70-year-old President talked about future plans at the time and he said, “We’re not really about having more kids,” according to the Closer.

According to a previous article by the Inquisitr, the rumors of a failing marriage come complete with a body language expert predicting Donald Trump will be the first president in office to get a divorce. Whether Melania and Donald have separate bedrooms or not, this is not a new topic and has been in and out of the headlines for some time now. The recent Inquisitr article suggests that if this is indeed the case, Donald and Melania Trump wouldn’t be the first presidential couple to sleep in separate quarters. Abraham Lincoln and his wife, Mary Todd, had separate bedrooms for sleeping, as did John F. Kennedy and First Lady Jackie Kennedy.

The article also suggests there are many reasons why happy and loving couples opt to sleep in separate bedrooms. From a snoring spouse to being a light sleeper, a couple having separate sleeping quarters is really quite normal. From the people who are your neighbors to the people who capture the world’s attention, such as Queen Elizabeth and her husband, Prince Philip, many opt to be alone during their hours of slumber.

Make America great again ???????????????????????????????? A post shared by Melania Trump (@melaniatrump.style) on Jan 21, 2017 at 12:09am PST

It looks like Melania Trump has surpassed the fame of just being the first lady of this nation, and it looks like she is now awarded A-List celebrity status with these very contradicting rumors showing up at the same time in the headlines. Melania Trump is probably best compared to Kate Middleton, who is one of the most followed women in the world online.

There doesn’t seem to be a day that goes without conflicting headlines posted about Kate Middleton. Back in May, the headlines heated up with Kate and William rumors that suggested they may be headed for a divorce, with EnStars being just one of the many reporting on these rumors.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge hand out water to runners during the 2017 Virgin Money London Marathon on April 23, 2017 in London, England. ❤️????❤️????❤️ #love A post shared by Kate Middleton (@katemiddletonphotos) on May 28, 2017 at 8:44pm PDT

Around the same time, Kate and William were portrayed as a happy couple, and it was suspected Kate had baby number three on board. This just proves Melania Trump is in very good company and has conquered the A-List of celebrities with headlines about her that are based on rumors and conflicting ones at that.

