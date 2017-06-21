The Constitution Has Failed: It’s Time For A New One [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Aaron Homer and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

The Constitution has failed. The document that was ahead of its time two centuries ago is now irrelevant. The protections in place to prevent a populist megalomaniac for being elected president failed to stop the election of Donald Trump. The protections afforded citizens in the Bill of Rights have been steadily eroded by the courts or are completely ignored by the very police sworn to uphold them. And the same two parties have held voters hostage at the polling booth for a century.

In a word, it’s time to scrap the whole thing and start all over.

Here are some starting points.

A Parliamentary System

The Founding Fathers deserve to be commended for wanting to avoid repeating the governmental system used by the British. After all, the reason the U.S. is a country is because we broke free from Britain; as such, the Fathers wanted something different, something they could call their own.

However, as the Atlantic noted in 2013, whenever America has been called on to help a nation build its own constitution, the parliamentary system always wins. Such was the case when the military helped Japan write a new constitution following World War II. Similarly, the parliamentary system was written into the constitutions of post-Nazi Germany, post-Saddam Iraq, and post-Taliban Afghanistan.

So how does a parliamentary system work? It varies from place to place, but in a general sense, most of the political power is seated in a legislature; that is, a Parliament. The chief executive (usually referred to as a prime minister or some equivalent) relies on the support of Parliament and, should he or she lack that support, must attempt to form a coalition or call for elections and start the whole process over again. Further, elections take place at specific intervals (in the case of the United Kingdom, for example, every five years).

In theory, the system would prevent the type of government gridlock that plagued the U.S. in 2013, when Atlantic writer Alex Seitz-Wald called for a new Constitution. Is the government failing to get things done? Elect a new one.

Some parliamentary systems also include a president, either elected or appointed, who has some power, but not as much as the prime minister. Such is the case in India, where the president has the power to remove the prime minister, a hedge against despotism that the U.S. desperately needs in these dark days.

A Bill Of Rights That Is Neither Ambiguous Nor Open To Interpretation

Think back to your junior high civics class, when your teacher taught you all about the Bill of Rights and how it’s supposed to protect you from an intrusive government.

Take, for example, the Fourth Amendment, which states, “The right of the people to be secure in their persons, houses, papers, and effects, against unreasonable searches and seizures, shall not be violated, and no Warrants shall issue, but upon probable cause, supported by Oath or affirmation, and particularly describing the place to be searched, and the persons or things to be seized.”

That’s great, on paper. In reality, it means next to nothing.

That’s Edward Snowden, who is currently living in exile in Russia because the government wants to prosecute him for revealing that the NSA was (and is) conducting warrantless surveillance on American citizens, Fourth Amendment be damned.

The New Constitution must include not only a Bill of Rights that can’t be creatively interpreted by the courts (how do the First Amendment’s free speech protections, written in the era of the printing press, relate in the internet age?), but clear penalties in place for law enforcement agents who would violate it.

Ending The Two-Party System Through Proportional Representation And Publicly-Funded Elections

Quick, how many Libertarians, Socialists, Communists, Constitutionalists, or other parties (besides the Democrats and Republicans) occupy seats in Congress? The answer is zero. And it will continue to be zero unless and until two things happen: public funding of elections and proportional representation.

The current system of funding elections – via donations – easily leads to situations like the pharmaceutical industry donating huge sums of money to guys like Chuck Grassley, according to Open Secrets. Not for nothing, Grassley vehemently opposes marijuana legalization, according to WQAD (Moline, Illinois). But of course, Grassley’s donors haven’t influenced him in that regard at all. It’s just a coincidence.

In a publicly-funded system, essentially anybody can apply for and receive government funds to run their political campaigns.

Which brings us to our next point: proportional representation. As with parliamentary systems, the specifics differ across national borders, but the general idea is the same. In essence, seats in the legislature are awarded based on how many votes a party’s candidate gets. So, for example, say the new House of Representatives has 1,000 seats. When elections are held, the results look like this.

Republicans: 35 percent of the vote. That means the 350 Republicans who got the most votes go to the lower house of Parliament.

Democrats: 30 percent of the vote. 300 Republicans go to Parliament.

Socialists: 15 percent of the vote: 150 Socialists go to Parliament.

And so on.

This system ensures that third parties — and fourth, fifth, sixth, seventh, and beyond — can be represented in Parliament.

What The Founding Fathers Had To Say

If you think the Founding Fathers unanimously wanted the 1789 Constitution to be eternal, you’d be mistaken. Thomas Jefferson himself wanted the issue of the Constitution to be revisited every 19 years.

“No society can make a perpetual Constitution. The earth belongs always to the living generation and not to the dead.… Every Constitution, then, and every law, naturally expires at the end of 19 years.”

Of course, rewriting the Constitution every 19 years is unworkable in the extreme. But every two centuries seems pretty reasonable.

[Featured Image by Evan Vucci/File/AP Images]