Will The OnePlus 5 Be OP’s First Big Flop, Or Are Critics Getting The Device All Wrong? [Opinion]

The OnePlus 5 has officially launched, and it is pretty much what rumors painted it out to be. Sure, it is still equipped with a 1080p AMOLED screen and it still lacks waterproofing, but it is a monster of a handset when it comes to raw specs. The OP5 has launched with two options, with the top-tier device rocking a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 SoC paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

This, as well as the trademark OnePlus features such as near-stock Android and Dash charging, are all there too. There are just a couple of issues with the device, however. The OnePlus 5’s rear looks identical to the iPhone 7 Plus, and it is priced significantly higher than the model it replaces, the OnePlus 3T. Needless to say, these two problems have caused a furor among smartphone enthusiasts and critics alike, with many stating that the OnePlus 5 would fail because it is unoriginal or because it is far too expensive at $539.

The Verge has recently published an intensive review of the OnePlus 5, and the results were not very encouraging. While the review did applaud the newly-released flagship killer for its blazing-fast speed, it did criticize the device sharply for its rear panel’s similarity to the iPhone 7 Plus and the rather underwhelming performance of its cameras. These, apart from the fact that it still lacks waterproofing and still rocks 2016-ish bezels has caused the noted tech website to give the new device a 7.9 out of 10 rating.

Everyday mobile enthusiasts have also pretty much pounced on the hate train for the OnePlus 5. In online forums such as Reddit alone, as well as the comments section of the device’s official launch trailer, the amount of criticism being brought on the smartphone is staggering, with some stating that the flagship would most definitely be a flop due to its flaws.

Overall, it definitely appears that the mobile community is being far too hard on the OnePlus 5. Its rear panel and antenna lines might definitely be copied from the iPhone 7 Plus, but other flagships such as the Huawei P10 have done it as well. Even the Google Pixel, which got glowing reviews from users and critics when it was launched last year, was unquestionably designed after the iPhone, and it received little criticism.

As for price, the OnePlus 5 is still far cheaper than flagship-grade devices that are currently sold on the market. While its top-tier variant is already quite close in cost to the entry-level iPhone 7, the fact remains that OnePlus 5 buyers would be getting a lot more tech for the price of the most basic Apple smartphone in the market. In storage and memory alone, the OnePlus 5’s 8GB RAM/128GB combination is leagues beyond the iPhone 7’s 2GB RAM/32GB configuration.

As the negative reviews about the OnePlus 5 continue to come in, it seems pertinent to point out that the smartphone is designed to be a handset that offers the best specs of the industry at a significantly lower price than its competition. In this sense, the OnePlus 5 has done its job, its rather disappointing design notwithstanding. OnePlus, after all, is a growing company, and while it might have made some design mistakes this time around, there is a good chance that the upstart smartphone maker can bounce back from this miscalculation sooner than expected.

